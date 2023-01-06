Sony offers up to 40% off PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers for the new year from $60

Justin Kahn -
40% off From $60
new PlayStation Plus games lineup PS3 classic titles

While we have seen our fair share of deals on entry-level PlayStation Plus Essential subscriptions, discounts for the Extra and Premium tiers have been harder to come by. But right now, Sony is kicking off the new year with up to 40% off, or $40 in savings, on both options. This is a great time to jump into Sony’s on-demand game streaming library that has seen regular additions just about every month since it launched last year. While the Extra option will net you all of the perks found in the Essentials option alongside hundreds of titles to stream from the Game Catalog, the more pricey Premium tier takes it up a notch with “game trials, cloud streaming, and the Classics Catalog.” Head below for a closer look at pricing. 

PlayStation Plus new year deals:

For more information on the new 3-tier PlayStation Plus service, dive into our coverage of the game lineup and launch details

While you’re at it, here are the January FREE PlayStation Plus games, including Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Fallout 76, and more, as well as everything you need to know about the new DualSense Edge pro controller ahead of this month’s release and all of today’s best game deals.

More on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium:

Get all the great benefits included in the PlayStation Plus Essential plan, as well as access to the Game Catalog, featuring hundreds of games from genre-defining blockbusters to innovative indies, with new titles added regularly. Enjoy all the core PlayStation Plus benefits, hundreds of games in the Game Catalog, as well as exclusive benefits like game trials, cloud streaming, and the Classics Catalog.

