8Bitdo’s latest Xbox customizable Ultimate Wired Controller returns to all-time low at $36 (Reg. $45)

Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S for $35.94 shipped. Regularly $45, this is 20% off the going rate and slightly below our previous mention. Today’s deal marks the second-time we have seen this one go on sale since its release in March and is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. This take on the brand’s Ultimate controller delivers 8Bitdo’s first true Xbox gamepad. Joining the typical series of face buttons, shoulder triggers, and D-pad, you’ll also find that traditional asymmetric Xbox thumbstick setup here. Custom button mapping and trigger sensitivity adjustments are available on the software side of things alongside compatibility with Microsoft’s current-generation consoles, Xbox One, Windows 10/11 rigs, iOS, and Android. Get some additional details right here and head below for more.

When it comes to wired third-party Xbox controllers, 8Bitdo is one of the best out there. But there are more affordable options and one respectable choice comes by way of the folks at PowerA. Its Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S delivers a similar asymmetrical layout with a 3.5mm stereo headset jack, dual rumble motors, a pair of advanced mappable back buttons, and the official licensed treatment for $27 shipped.

Alongside the launch of Turtle Beach’s latest Xbox Fuel Controller Charging Station, we saw some interesting new announcements in the world of Xbox last week. Joining the debut of HyperX’s first official Xbox controller, the Clutch Gladiate, Microsoft also unleashed the Xbox Series X and Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition Bundle. The new package serves up the flagship console alongside the premium version of Horizon 5 with all of the bonus goodies and a nice little discount as well. Take a closer look right here now that pre-orders are live.

8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox features:

Designed in a playful pastel pink to add a bit of color to your gaming setup. Compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One & Windows 10 and above. Ultimate Software wirelessly with iOS and Android & wired on Xbox and PC. Custom Profile switch button, 3 profiles, switch on the fly. Customize button mapping, adjust stick & trigger sensitivity, vibration control and more. Two extra Pro-level Back Buttons and 3.5mm Audio Jack to directly connect your headphones. Perfect classic d-pad, trigger vibration, enhanced grip & a 3 meter cable

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!