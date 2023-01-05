New official Forza Horizon 5 Xbox Series X bundle with up to $40 in savings, pre-order now

As announced on the official Xbox Wire today, Microsoft has now unveiled a new Xbox Series X bundle. Available for pre-order right now, the new package is officially known as the Xbox Series X and Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition Bundle. And as the name suggests, it delivers Microsoft’s flagship home gaming console with a copy of Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition alongside the plethora of goodies that version of its impressive racing title includes. Head below for a closer look and more details.

New Forza Horizon 5 Premium Xbox Series X bundle

While Xbox Series X has been readily available for several months now (for the most part), deals are still hard to come by. And while today’s new bundle doesn’t bring anything to the table in the way of new features or design elements, it does represent a solid value for what you’re getting here – providing you’re interested in the complete racing experience it ships with anyway.

The standard edition Xbox Series X console is readily available on its own from Microsoft at $499.99 shipped, while the Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition the new bundle ships with regularly sells for $99.99 (due to all of the add-ons it comes with we will detail below). So with the $559 MSRP on today’s new bundled package, Microsoft is actually offering a bit of a first-party deal here for folks still looking to score one of its rarely discounted consoles. It’s certainly not the most exciting bundle, but a deal is a deal, and those don’t come around very often from Microsoft or other big-time retailers on Series X.

Introducing the Xbox Series X – Forza Horizon 5 Bundle, including an Xbox Series X and wireless controller, and Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition with Hot Wheels Expansion, VIP Pass, Car Pass, Welcome Pack and a second expansion when available. This Xbox Series X bundle will be available worldwide and will start shipping to retailers in the US, Canada and select markets in Asia this week. Bundles will start shipping to Europe, Latin America, and more regions around the world later this month.

The new Xbox Series X bundle includes everything you would normally get with the console as well as the Premium Edition of Forza Horizon 5 and the game’s second expansion when it launches. The Premium Edition currently includes the following extras:

Hot Wheels Expansion : Race 10 amazing new cars on the fastest, most extreme tracks ever devised. You can even design, build, and share your own Hot Wheels adventure! What’s not to love about that? You can blast off to the visually stunning, exhilarating Horizon Hot Wheels Park in the clouds above Mexico today.

: Race 10 amazing new cars on the fastest, most extreme tracks ever devised. You can even design, build, and share your own Hot Wheels adventure! What’s not to love about that? You can blast off to the visually stunning, exhilarating Horizon Hot Wheels Park in the clouds above Mexico today. VIP Pass : The VIP Pass features three exclusive Forza Edition cars, Crown Flair, Vanity Items, Emote and Car Horn, Player House, Double Credit race rewards, weekly bonus Super Wheelspins, and more to give your game a boost and make you stand out at the Horizon Festival.

: The VIP Pass features three exclusive Forza Edition cars, Crown Flair, Vanity Items, Emote and Car Horn, Player House, Double Credit race rewards, weekly bonus Super Wheelspins, and more to give your game a boost and make you stand out at the Horizon Festival. Car Pass : Expand your garage with 42 new cars, including eight Formula Drift Cars, to get you started in style. Plus, you’ll receive a one-time grant of each car to your in-game garage.

: Expand your garage with 42 new cars, including eight Formula Drift Cars, to get you started in style. Plus, you’ll receive a one-time grant of each car to your in-game garage. Welcome Pack: Five special pre-tuned cars, a Player House, a one-time grant to own any car from the game’s Autoshow, and three one-time grants for any Common or Rare clothing item.

The new Xbox Series X and Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition Bundle is now available for pre-order directly from Microsoft at $559 and will be live at Best Buy right here shortly (or so it would appear).

