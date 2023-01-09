New Amazon low hits LaCie’s backup-ready Rugged Mini 5TB portable HDD at $143 shipped

Amazon is now offering the LaCie Rugged Mini 5TB Portable Hard Drive for $143.03 shipped. Regularly $170, like it currently fetches at B&H, this model carries a $180 MSRP from LaCie and is now at the lowest price we can find. While we did see it in the $158 range at Amazon several times last year, today’s discounts marks a new all-time low there on the 5TB capacity. No, it’s not one of the speedy portable SSDs out there, but 5TB of that would cost you over $400 – 4TB of the base model SanDisk Extreme sells for $350 for comparison. The LaCie Rugged Mini makes for a protective solution for moving and storing data, files, documents, and more at an economical price, will also work for backups, and comes from a brand you can trust. Head below for more details.

While it’s not going to be as rugged or protective overall, there are more affordable ways to land 5TB of backup and storage space. Something like this Seagate Portable 5TB External Hard Drive sells for $110 at Amazon where it is easily among the most popular options out there. Again, these aren’t the most modern portable storage solutions by any means, but when it comes to the per TB price, they are hard to beat.

Dive into today’s Gold Box Sabrent SSD/HDD drive enclosure sale at Amazon for solutions starting from $10 and then hit more of the storage deals we have live down below:

LaCie Rugged Mini 5TB Portable Hard Drive features:

Students: Store music, video, and confidential school documents on a secure device that fits in a backpack

Travelers: Protect valuable data from loss, theft, or accident while on the road

Photographers: Small form factor and toughness make this product perfect for use in the field or to safely deliver large files to customers and partners,and encryption adds an extra layer of protection against unauthorized access

Videographers: Perfect for shuttling dailies or other footage to the studio and transfering files quickly thanks to USB 3.0

