NEOGEO’s 20-game Arcade Stick Pro hybrid controller console drops to $99 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is now offering the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro for $99 Prime shipped. Regularly $130, this is 24% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the best we can find. While we have seen open-box and refurbished listings for less, this is matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and $1 below the best sales we saw across 2022. This is a hybrid standalone game console and controller in one unit that is also compatible with PC, Android devices, and the NEOGEO mini console. It includes 20 built-in SNK arcade games, including The King of Fighters titles, Samurai Shodown, Ninja Masters, and more, as well as the ability to connect to your big screen or projector over HDMI alongside a built-in 3.5mm headphone jack. Swing by our launch coverage for an even closer look and then head below for more.

One thing to keep in mind with the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro is that while it can connect to your big screen via HDMI, the cable is not included in the package. So, if you don’t have an extra one laying around already at home, it might be worth using a fraction of your savings on the affordable Amazon Basics HDMI cables starting from slightly under $7 Prime shipped.

Alongside the Marvel vs Capcom 2 and the NFL Blitz machines that debuted last year, Arcade1Up also took to the CES 2023 show floor to unveil its new Wi-Fi Casinocade Deluxe. Loaded with four premium Wheel of Fortune Games and 21 other classic casino titles alongside a pair of displays, you can get a complete breakdown of the latest from Arcade1Up right here.

More on the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro:

Love classic SNK fighting games? This is the Console for you. Comes preloaded with 20 of sinks best retro fighting games for you to choose from. Use a HDMI cable to attach your arcade stick Pro to your TV to play in Console mode. You have the option to hook up NEOGEO mini game pads for some multiplayer action. The arcade stick Pro also has the ability to connect to your computer, a NEOGEO mini or an Android device and act as a Controller for your games on these systems to unlock even more ways to use this unique

