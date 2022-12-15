Dreo launches new smart Macro Max S purifier that doubles as an air quality monitor

While it may not be a major problem during the winter, pollen, dust, and other airborne particles will cause your allergies to act up. If it especially affects you, then it may be time to consider an air purifier. Dreo is now bringing its latest entry to market with the Macro Max S Smart Air Purifier which uses an integrated air quality monitoring system to detect when the air needs to be cleaned. The Macro Max S uses a three-stage H13 True HEPA+ Carbon Filter system to purify your home’s air. This new air purifier is now available, so make sure you head below to learn more.

Air quality monitoring-based purification

Using its ParticleIQ technology, the Dreo Macro Max S Smart Air Purifier will continuously monitor your home’s air quality while providing readouts on the Dreo app. Within this app, you can view air quality reports as well as have access to various filter functions. This is paired with Alexa and Assistant integration so you can control the Dreo hands-free. The purification system used here is centered around the H13 True HEPA+ Carbon Filter which is said to trap “99.9985% of airborne particles down to 0.3μm.” Dreo’s smart care algorithm also monitors filter usage to optimize the lifespan to reduce how often you need to pick up a replacement with the app notifying you when it’s time to grab a new one.

The benefit of a larger air purifier like the Dreo Macro Max S here is how fast it can recirculate the air of a given room. For instance, a 220-square foot room can have its air circulated every 6.5 minutes while a larger 423-square foot room will take 12.5 minutes. Overall, it can recirculate the air of a 2,030-square foot home in just over an hour with the TurboPure X brushless DC motor within the purifier moving up to 273 cubic feet of air every minute. While that is a lot of air and will certainly be audible, it can also get as quiet as 24dB for nighttime use within a bedroom to boot.

Availability

The all-new Dreo Macro Max S Smart Air Purifier is available now from Dreo directly for $176 shipped when you use code FNFP8PKB97EG at checkout. Over at Amazon, you can order the air purifier for $197.99 shipped, though the stock is low at the time of writing.

9to5Toys’ Take

If you’ve been looking for an air purifier that can be integrated within your Alexa or Assistant smart home system, this looks to be a good choice, especially with its integrated air quality monitoring system. It is also decently powerful given the price, though who knows how long the launch sale will last.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!