LEGO’s 1,900-piece Back to the Future DeLorean sees rare discount to $170 (Reg. $200)

One of last year’s most popular LEGO sets put the Creator Expert series on a fun path with the Back to the Future DeLorean Time Machine. After originally selling out for months, the set then came back in stock only to be greeted with a price increase like the rest of the LEGO catalog. Now our friends over at Zavvi are currently offering one of the best prices yet on the display-worthy model. Right now, the LEGO Back to the Future DeLorean is down to $169.99 shipped when code BTTF has been applied at checkout. That’s down from the usual $200 going rate, beats our previous mention by $15, and is the best we’ve seen. Head below for more.

Stacking up to 1,872 pieces, the LEGO DeLorean sports the iconic design you’d expect from Back to the Future with all of the little greebles covering the time machine’s exterior. Alongside being able to build one of three different versions of Doc Brown’s ride, there’s other fun features like fold down wheels, a light up flux capacitor, and plenty of other authentic inclusions. The set also includes some spare pieces to convert the set between three different versions of the time machine based on its appearances in each film in the trilogy. You can also get a closer look at what to expect from the final build in our launch coverage.

As for the latest from the LEGO Group, this past week has had plenty of news drop as to what we can expect from the 2023 summer wave. Launching come the second half of the year, we’ve broken down reports on the upcoming lineups for the LEGO Disney 100th anniversary sets that are to be joined by a proper Sonic the Hedgehog theme that includes five sets and some unique play features. Not to mention, the eleven upcoming LEGO Ninjago builds and more.

LEGO Back to the Future DeLorean features:

Back to the Future fans, we’ve got the ultimate project for you: the LEGO Back to the Future Time Machine (10300) model car building kit for adults. Indulge your passion for one of the world’s most loved movie trilogies, building 1 of 3 versions of the time-traveling car based on the iconic DeLorean.

