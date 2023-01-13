Save 50% on the fitness-tracking TicWatch Pro 3 GPS Smartwatch down at $150 (Today only)

The official Mobvoi Amazon storefront is now offering its TicWatch Pro 3 GPS Smartwatch for $149.99 shipped. This is an Amazon Lightning deal that’s live for today only or while stock remains at the discounted rate. Regularly $300, this is a solid 50% off, matching our previous deal mention back in October, and the lowest we can find. It is also $50 under the discounted rate available directly from Mobvoi right now. You’re looking at a Wear OS 3-compatible wearable loaded with health and fitness tracking including various sport modes, built-in GPS, barometer metrics, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, and 24-hour heart rate analysis. The whole experience is delivered via the 1.4-inch AMOLED screen with auto-adjustable brightness, and an anti-fingerprint glass cover alongside built-in speakers and microphones. The 72-hour battery life and notification support for your iOS or Android smartphone are in place here as well. You can also get a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you’re going to invest in the TicWatch Pro 3 while it’s 50% off the going rate, it might be worth using a fraction of your savings on some protection that won’t alter the form-factor much. This 2-pack of tempered glass screen protectors might be worth a look at just $7 Prime shipped

Is the TicWatch not going to work for you? Check out some of the other wearable deals we are tracking below:

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS Smart Watch features:

  • Innovative Technology Ensures Longer Battery Life – Dual-layer Display 2.0 supports Smart Mode and Enhanced Essential Mode, enables up to 3 days of battery life in Smart Mode, and up to 45 days in enhanced Essential Mode.
  • Updated Chipset, Better Experience – The 1st wear OS by Google smartwatch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform and Mobvoi dual processor system. 1G RAM and 8G ROM enable smoother performance and more precise interactions.
  • Advanced Health and Fitness Monitoring – Multiple sports modes, with built-in GPS, barometer and 24-hour heart rate monitoring (empowered by a more accurate sensor ). New functions added including Sleep Tracking, Stress Monitoring, Noise Detection, etc.

