Amazon’s just-released Echo Auto 2nd Gen sees very first discount down to $45

After officially beginning to ship last month, Amazon is now discounting its all-new Echo Auto for the very first time. The new second-generation model now sells for $44.99 shipped, down from its usual $55 going rate. This is the very first chance to save on a just-released piece of Alexa kit, while delivering $10 in savings along the way. Amazon just refreshed its on-the-road Alexa device with an updated form-factor and all of the expected hands-free access to its voice assistant. Packed into the slim design is a dashboard companion that tethers to your smartphone’s cellular connection in order to do everything that your smart speakers at home can. On top of playing your favorite music, controlling smart home devices as you pull into the drive way, and answering whatever questions could pop into your head while driving, the Echo Auto has a new roadside assistance feature that lets you connect with local automotive services if ever in a pinch. We break down what to expect from the experience in our launch coverage, too. Head below for more.

If all of the new Echo Auto features sound like you could just use your smartphone instead, grabbing a car mount might just be a better call. iOttie makes some of our favorite offerings on the market, and its latest Easy One Touch 5 mount arrives with a dashboard- and windshield-ready design that suctions onto just about any surface. It’s one-handed mechanism can hold pretty much any smartphone on the market and on top of our seal of approval, over a hundred thousand customers on Amazon have walked away generally impressed with its $25 price tag.

While you’ll find all of the latest best discounts in our Smartphone Accessories roundup from back on Friday, this week also saw all of Amazon’s latest Fire tablets go on sale. These discounts are arriving in something of a late New Year’s sale, delivering price cuts starting at $60 and another chance to lock-in the Black Friday markdowns from last holiday shopping season.

Echo Auto 2nd Gen features:

Echo Auto is a hands-free Alexa car accessory that helps you make the most of your drive. Just ask Alexa to play music, make calls, set reminders, and more. Featuring a slim design that’s easy to place in your car, 5-mics that can hear you over music, A/C, or road noise, and a phone fast car charger to charge your phone on the go.

