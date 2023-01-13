Smartphone Accessories: Belkin BOOST CHARGE 10W Dual Qi Charger $21, more

Best Buy is offering the Belkin BOOST CHARGE 10W Qi Wireless Charging Pad for $20.99 shipped if you’re a My Best Buy member (free to join.) In fact, free shipping just rolled out for My Best Buy members, so if you’ve been holding off on joining, now’s the best time. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will be charged, though free shipping is available on orders of $35 or more there. Down from its normal rate of $50, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked so far. This charging pad lets you power two devices at one time, making this the perfect station to place on a bedside table or desk. There’s up to 10W of output for each pad to Android smartphones and 7.5W for iPhone, which makes it compatible with a majority of the devices on the market. Plus, the nonslip surface will keep your phones in place when charging.

Each of the dual wireless charging pads delivers up to 10W of power for a faster charge across the board. Nonslip grip design keeps your devices securely in place to ensure they keep charging. LED indicator lets you know when your devices are receiving power. The wireless technology that uses inductive charging allows charging phones and other accessories with the Qi technology. Two charging pads allow charging up to two phones simultaneously. Charge two Qi-enabled smartphones simultaneously with this black Belkin BOOST CHARGE dual wireless charging pad. Up to 10W of output charges the device rapidly, while case compatibility allows for uninterrupted use. This Belkin BOOST CHARGE dual wireless charging pad has a nonslip surface to help keep your devices completely secure.

