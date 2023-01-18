Smartphone Accessories: Andobil Flexible Tripod with Bluetooth Remote $12, more

Andobil-US (99% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Flexible Smartphone Tripod with Bluetooth Shutter Remote for $12 when you use the code 70AndobilT at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally retailing for $30 at Amazon, and having just gone up to $40 there, today’s deal ushers in a 60% discount to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to hold your phone for remote capture, this tripod has ultra-flexible legs so that way you can position it aiming anywhere. In addition to the flexible legs, there’s also a 360-degree swivel ball joint that lets you truly position your smartphone in just about any orientation. On top of that, the entire tripod is quite compact and easy to bring with you in a purse or backpack. Plus, there’s a Bluetooth shutter remote so you can take a picture without having to use a timer or put someone behind the camera.

andobil flexible tripod is made of the high-strength aluminum alloy and high-density TPE material.The Upgraded Mini Tripod is stable and durable than others. After thousands of tests in andobil laboratory, this tripod can with stand more than 10000 times of folding and no break. The waterproof & friction resistant material can easily deal with seawater corrosion or branches frayed too. Do you want to capture unforgettable scenery at any time?Get andobil tripod. Any angle: Flexible tripod with the 360° swivel ball joint allows you easily take clear photos or videos from any angle.Fit for all position: The three legs of it can be twisted freely, and the phone tripod can be wrapped easily around the bicycles, poles and branches as well. Good for selfies, vlogging, beauty/makeup, live-streaming/recording, adventure and so on. Portable tripod willn’t take up your much space, since the 12-inch tripod mount is super portable. Just put the mini tripod holder in your backpack or your carry bag, and enjoy your traveling!

✔【Super Stable & Firmly Wrap】The mini tripod holder with the TPE rubber legs and non-slip particles feet, which keeps stable on rocks, beaches and grass. The tripod willn’t shake or fall off. Flexible tripod can also be wrapped around a smooth railings and bole, installed on the basketball net without being disturbed by strong wind. With this tripod, you can record your heroic moments of dunking. Small tripod weighs only 400 grams, but can hold equipment weighing up to 1200 grams.

✔【Free Your Hands】The cell phone tripod with the Bluetooth remote control, you can enjoy the real freedom of shotting even from the distance (Max: 10m)! This phone/camera tripod stand will be your perfect personal or group photographer.Easily take high-definition selfies.

