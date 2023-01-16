Amazon’s latest Echo Show 10 and its rotating Alexa display drops to $195 (Reg. $250)

Joining the first price cut on its new Echo Auto 2nd Gen, Amazon is now offering the latest Echo Show 10 Alexa Smart Display for $194.99 shipped in two different colorways. Normally fetching $250, you’re looking at the second-best offer to date at $55 off. This comes within $15 of the all-time low last set on Black Friday, and is the first discount since. Centered around a 10.1-inch screen, the one of the larger additions to Amazon’s Echo Show family enters with a unique design that can move around to follow you on video calls and more. There’s of course all of the Alexa features you’ve come to know and love alongside a built-in Zigbee hub for pairing smart lights and accessories. Head below for more.

The latest Echo Show 5 on the other hand is a great alternative to consider for those who don’t need as capable of a smart home centerpiece. This Alexa-enabled smart display packs all of the same voice control and features as the lead deal, just in a more compact 5.5-inch form-factor at $45. There may be no rotating screen, but a 2MP offers the ability to make video calls. We also further breakdown the experience of Amazon’s latest in our hands-on review.

Over on the more portable side of the Alexa lineup, Amazon’s just-released Echo Auto 2nd Gen is also getting in on the savings. Currently marked down for the very first time, the all-new addition to the lineup of voice-activated devices normally retails for $55, but is now down to its best-ever price of $45. Bringing Alexa to the car, there’s a refreshed design that focuses a bit more on privacy while also delivering a new roadside assistance feature that lets you connect with local automotive services if ever in a pinch.

Echo Show 10 features:

With a 10.1″ HD screen that’s designed to move with you, video calls, recipes, and shows are always in view. The speakers deliver premium, directional sound. Video call friends and family or take a picture while the 13MP camera with auto-framing and motion keeps you front and center.

