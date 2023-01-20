New Amazon low hits SanDisk’s 4TB dual Thunderbolt 3 PRO HDD at $240 (Reg. $320)

Justin Kahn -
SanDisk G-DRIVE PRO Desktop HDD

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk Professional 4TB G-DRIVE PRO Desktop Hard Drive for $239.99 shipped. Regularly $320 and currently on sale for $300 directly from Western Digital and B&H, today’s deal delivers $80 in savings and the lowest we can find. While matched at Best Buy, you’re now looking at a new Amazon all-time low as well. It’s not a solid-state solution, but it’s also far less pricey than a comparable Thunderbolt-equipped SSD – the SanDisk 1TB PRO-G40 we just reviewed is at $280, for comparison’s sake. The G-DRIVE PRO features dual Thunderbolt 3 (20Gb/s) ports as well as a single USB-C (5Gb/s) option with an “enterprise-class 7200RPM Ultrastar drive inside” and a notable 5-year warranty with purchase as well. Head below for additional details.  

Now just keep in mind, you’re paying a premium for the metal enclosure, SanDisk G-Drive namesake, and Thunderbolt tech. If a more basic USB 4TB external drive will do the trick, check out this Seagate portable instead. At $100 shipped, it will save you an additional $140 and delivers the same storage capacity. 

As for solid-state drive deals, there are plenty of those going around right now, including some new all-time lows, to kick off the new year:

SanDisk G-DRIVE PRO Desktop HDD features:

  • Dual Thunderbolt 3 (20Gbps) ports and a single USB-C (5Gbps) port
  • Enterprise-class 7200RPM Ultrastar drive inside
  • Daisy chaining for up to 5 additional devices
  • Powerful performance with up to 200MB/s read and 200MB/s write (1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)
  • 5-Year limited warranty

