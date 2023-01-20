Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Rogue Hearts, Morfic, Sandbox Planet, more

We are almost ready to head into the weekend, but first let’s collect all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals in to one handy list. Before you check those out, dive into the refurbished iPad sale we featured this morning with models starting from just $120 and Pro configurations up to $399 off alongside all-time lows on Apple’s M1 Mac mini. As for the apps, highlights include deals on titles like Rogue Hearts, Morfic, Sandbox Planet, Incredibox, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: TouchRetouch: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Morfic: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sandbox Planet: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Light | Long Exposure: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Love is…: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Rhythm Fighter: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: RPG Asdivine Saga: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Growing Up: Life of the ’90s: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Passion & Purpose Meditations: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $5)

Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising $12, Pokémon Violet/Scarlet from $51.50, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Paintiles: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pascal’s Wager: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Motorsport Manager Mobile 3: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Argh! Earthlings!: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Alice Beyond Wonderland: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Here Be Dragons: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Total Video Player: $1 (Reg. $10)

More on Rogue Hearts:

You will need a strategy with self-judgment and control, a necessity in SRPG and tactical games. Break through challenges and trials by controlling the character directly. Explore dungeons, and discover an unwanted and dark reality. Explore regions with diverse themes and randomly generated dungeons with optimized, intuitive, and easy-to-use mobile device controls. Fight boss monsters with deadly attack patterns and earn loot.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!