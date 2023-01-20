Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising $12, Pokémon Violet/Scarlet from $51.50, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Nintendo has now launched a series of new eShop publisher sale events including titles from Capcom, Ubisoft, and EA. While games like the new Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope can be found for less in physical form down below, there are plenty of notable deals available. Alongside a host of Mega Man and Resident Evil titles, one standout has Immortals Fenyx Rising down at $11.99 – also matched on Amazon for Xbox at the same price. Regularly $60 on the eShop and currently $20 for a physical copy at Amazon, this is one of the best prices we have tracked. If you have been holding out on this one, at this price it might be worth a shot. Players take on the role of Fenyx, a new “winged demigod, on a quest to save the Greek gods.” You will wield the powers of said gods, including “Achilles’ sword and Daidalos’ wings to battle powerful enemies and solve ancient puzzles” across a “stylized open world across seven unique regions.” Head below or some top picks and the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Pokémon Violet/Scarlet from $51.50 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man 11 $10 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection $15 (Reg. $30)
- Plus more Emma Man eShop collection deals from $8
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $40 (Reg. $60)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm Oddtimized $25 (Reg. $50)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa $30 (Reg. $40)
- New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe $20 (Reg. $50)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy $27.50 (Reg. $50)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain $21 (Reg. $30)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $28 (Reg. $40)
- Stardew Valley $10 (Reg. $15)
- TUNIC $27 (Reg. $30)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $44 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Sony PlayStation Games Under $20 sale
***Lunar New Year Xbox Sale up to 70% off
- Elden Ring $35 (Reg. $60)
- PGA Tour 2K23 from $39 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Gotham Knights $35 (Reg. $70)
- The Callisto Protocol $40 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Triple Pack $19.50 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village Gold $40 (Reg. $50)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $30 (Reg. $60)
- FIFA 23 from $18 (Reg. $60)
- A Way Out $3 (Reg. $30)
- Gears 5 $5 (Reg. $20+)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $30 (Reg. $60)
- New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe $20 (Reg. $50)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: The Fate of Atlantis $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Among Us: Impostor Edition $20 (Reg. $24)
- Sonic Frontiers $40 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition GOTY $6 (Reg. $40)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
