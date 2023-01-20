Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising $12, Pokémon Violet/Scarlet from $51.50, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Nintendo has now launched a series of new eShop publisher sale events including titles from Capcom, Ubisoft, and EA. While games like the new Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope can be found for less in physical form down below, there are plenty of notable deals available. Alongside a host of Mega Man and Resident Evil titles, one standout has Immortals Fenyx Rising down at $11.99 – also matched on Amazon for Xbox at the same price. Regularly $60 on the eShop and currently $20 for a physical copy at Amazon, this is one of the best prices we have tracked. If you have been holding out on this one, at this price it might be worth a shot. Players take on the role of Fenyx, a new “winged demigod, on a quest to save the Greek gods.” You will wield the powers of said gods, including “Achilles’ sword and Daidalos’ wings to battle powerful enemies and solve ancient puzzles” across a “stylized open world across seven unique regions.” Head below or some top picks and the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals. 

