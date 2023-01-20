Anti-smudge clear elago AirPods Pro 2 case hits new low at $8 Prime shipped (Today only)

We are now tracking a notable Amazon Lighting deal delivering a new all-time low on the clear elago AirPods Pro 2 case. Now available via the brand’s official Amazon storefront, you can grab one for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This deal will be live for today only or until stock at the discounted rate runs dry. Regularly $15 directly from elago, this model typically sells for between $10 and $14 on Amazon. Today’s deal is $1 below our previous mention and the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon since release. These cases, according to elago, will not yellow and are made of thermoplastic polyurethane with a micro dot pattern treatment that prevents smudging and fingerprints. From there, you’ll find a cutout to support Apple’s new lanyard connection – here’s our coverage of the elago lanyard strap – alongside a wireless charging-compatible design. Head below for more details. 

There are a plethora of AirPods Pro cases on Amazon, and even some at under $8 Prime shipped. However, you won’t find very many from a brand we are as familiar with as elago and even less specifically designed for AirPods Pro 2 with the lanyard connector cutout. If you’re in the market for a case like this, today’s deal is worth a closer look while the price is this low. 

Dive into the rest of the elago AirPods Pro 2 cases right here – you can actually score a set of Apple’s latest earbuds at the lowest price we have seen them drop to right now as well. Just be sure to scope out the latest Coach AirPods Pro 2 Case  as well as the new MagSafe Italian plant-based model we featured from Native Union yesterday. Complete details on the brand’s latest are waiting right here

elago clear AirPods Pro 2 case features:

  • UNLIKE OTHER CLEAR CASES, elago’s is designed FROM SCRATCH IN-HOUSE. We start with creating mock-ups and then create our own mold so that you get a product that was DESIGNED SPECIFICALLY for your AirPods and PROTECTS IT FROM EVERYDAY USE!
  • MOST COMPLAINTS ABOUT clear cases are that the color fades or the case is yellows over time. Our cases are DO NOT FADE and the COLOR ALWAYS SHINES! As the case is made from thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), the yellowing effect takes longer with continued use.
  • NEVER WORRY ABOUT SMUDGES WITH our innovative MICRO DOT PATTERN and have the ability to CUSTOMIZE YOUR CASE by adding stickers!

