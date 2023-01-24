Amazon offers GAP apparel for the entire family up to 65% off with deals from $4 Prime shipped

Amazon is currently offering GAP apparel up to 65% off with deals starting at just $4 Prime shipped. The beginning of the year is always a great time to update your wardrobe and this sale has an array of essentials for everyday. One of our top picks from this sale is the Vintage Soft Drop Shoulder Crew Sweatshirt for men that’s currently marked down to $18 and originally sold for $50. This sweatshirt can be styled throughout any season and it’s available in three color options. It has a fleece fabric to keep you warm and it’s also sweat-wicking to help keep you comfortable. The cuffed arm design was also designed to stay in place whether you pull it up or keep it down. Find the rest of our top picks from GAP below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

