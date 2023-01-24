Upgrade to SanDisk’s 4TB USB 3.2 Gen 2 Extreme portable SSD at $320 (Reg. $380+)

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable Solid-State Drive for $319.99 shipped. Regularly $570 at Best Buy where it is currently marked down to $342, it more typically sold in the $380 range at Amazon before dropping to $350 over the last couple months. While we did see some $300 offers over the holidays last year, today’s deal represents the second-best price we have tracked at Amazon and matching the deal we are seeing at B&H right now. SanDisk has now unleashed a pro-grade portable model to its lineup (full review here), but that one will cost you $400 for just 2TB. The Extreme option on sale here today provides a perfectly capable 1,050MB/s transfers rate, USB 3.2 Gen 2 support over USB-C as well as a carabiner loop, 2-meter drop protection, and IP55 water/dust resistance. Get even more details in our roundup of the best portable SSDs and head below for more.

You could also drop down to the 1TB or 2TB Extreme models to save some cash if you don’t need 4TB of portable storage. They start at $108 shipped on Amazon right now with the same specs otherwise, but you’ll also find some even more affordable options on sale right now down below:

SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable SSD features:

Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; Performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.

Up to 2 meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance (3) mean this tough drive can take a beating

Use the handy Carabiner loop to secure it to your belt loop or backpack for extra peace of mind

Help keep private content private with the included password protection featuring 256‐bit AES hardware encryption

