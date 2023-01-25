Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Sands of Salzaar, Cytus II, SiNKR 2, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Sands of Salzaar

We are now half way through the week and it’s now time to gather up all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. After seeing big-time price drops on Apple’s new M2 Mac mini and the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro, this morning saw a collection of official first-party iPhone cases drop to new all-time lows. As for the apps, highlight deals include titles like Cytus II, SiNKR 2, Sands of Salzaar, To the Moon, Vislab, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: SARCOPH: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Chloe Puzzle Game: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Vislab: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cytus II: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SiNKR 2: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sands of Salzaar: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Interloper: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Imperial Settlers Roll & Write: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Object Removal Pro – Eraser Me: $5 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: $7 (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Nintendo Lunar New Year sale, Ghosts ‘n Goblins 50% off, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: hyperPad Visual Coding on iPad: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Funnel: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Evolution Planet – 14 Billion: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Incredible Box – ClassicPuzzle: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Centroid pixel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ThoughtJots: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: ColorCamera – Color Picker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Blur background: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: About Love and Hate 2: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Blown Away: Secret of the Wind: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Fait – The Machine: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pixboy – Retro 2D Platformer: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Sleepin’ Guy: $1 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Magic Battery: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on Sands of Salzaar:

This is a fantastical tale of an exotic land. The Old Empire has fallen, leaving rival tribes to fight for control of the great desert. Little do they know of the seeds of darkness which grow in the shadows with each passing day…Sands of Salzaar is an open-world strategy-action RPG set across a sprawling desert. Build up and manage your forces from a single unit to a mighty army, then lead them into massive battles against your foes. How you progress is up to you: customize your hero with a wide variety of skills and talents, choose which factions to side with, and plan your strategies carefully to establish yourself as whoever you aspire to be – a lone wolf, a wealthy trader, a city lord, or a war schemer.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save 22% on TP-Link’s Deco X55 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Syste...
LG’s unique fabric-wrapped Objet OLED 4K gallery ...
Ninja’s new Double Oven features Smart Finish tec...
Govee’s regularly $200 Glide Tri Smart RGBIC Ligh...
Load up your Kindle book library with a collection of d...
ASUS’ premium ROG Theta 7.1 wired USB-C gaming he...
MSI’s Creator 15 Professional Laptop with RTX 308...
Pad & Quill knocks 25% off its leather and wool Te...
Load more...
Show More Comments