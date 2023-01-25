Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Sands of Salzaar, Cytus II, SiNKR 2, and more

We are now half way through the week and it’s now time to gather up all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. After seeing big-time price drops on Apple’s new M2 Mac mini and the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro, this morning saw a collection of official first-party iPhone cases drop to new all-time lows. As for the apps, highlight deals include titles like Cytus II, SiNKR 2, Sands of Salzaar, To the Moon, Vislab, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: SARCOPH: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Chloe Puzzle Game: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Vislab: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cytus II: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SiNKR 2: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sands of Salzaar: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Interloper: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Imperial Settlers Roll & Write: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Object Removal Pro – Eraser Me: $5 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: $7 (Reg. $10)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: hyperPad Visual Coding on iPad: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Funnel: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Evolution Planet – 14 Billion: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Incredible Box – ClassicPuzzle: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Centroid pixel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ThoughtJots: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: ColorCamera – Color Picker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Blur background: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: About Love and Hate 2: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Blown Away: Secret of the Wind: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Fait – The Machine: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pixboy – Retro 2D Platformer: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Sleepin’ Guy: $1 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Magic Battery: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on Sands of Salzaar:

This is a fantastical tale of an exotic land. The Old Empire has fallen, leaving rival tribes to fight for control of the great desert. Little do they know of the seeds of darkness which grow in the shadows with each passing day…Sands of Salzaar is an open-world strategy-action RPG set across a sprawling desert. Build up and manage your forces from a single unit to a mighty army, then lead them into massive battles against your foes. How you progress is up to you: customize your hero with a wide variety of skills and talents, choose which factions to side with, and plan your strategies carefully to establish yourself as whoever you aspire to be – a lone wolf, a wealthy trader, a city lord, or a war schemer.

