Today’s best game deals: Nintendo Lunar New Year sale, Ghosts ‘n Goblins 50% off, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. While many folks are focused on the release of the iconic GoldenEye 007 come Friday, Nintendo has now kicked of a series of Lunar New Year sales featuring Capcom, Ubisoft, Bandai Namco, and other titles, including some first-party options. While some of the highlights are featured below (in some case the deals are even lower elsewhere), one standout is Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection down a $14.99. Regularly $30, this is a solid 50% price drop and the lowest we can find. It is also matching the price we tracked over the holidays last year. Based on the beloved side-scrolling action game from the early days of Nintendo, it takes cues from both Ghosts ‘n Goblins and Ghouls ‘n Ghosts while “giving birth to something entirely new.” It maintains the same challenging gameplay the classic titles were known for, just with updated visuals and a new storyline. It “makes use of simple controls that anyone can enjoy. Use them to your advantage as you fight your way through weird and spooky stages filled with unique enemies in this enchanting world brought to life with modern technology.” Head below or some top picks and the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***GoldenEye 007 for Switch Online and Game Pass releases this week!
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $20 (Reg. $60)
- Diablo III Eternal Collection $30 (Reg. up to $60)
- Pokémon Violet/Scarlet from $52 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man 11 $10 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection $15 (Reg. $30)
- Plus more Mega Man eShop collection deals from $8
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $40 (Reg. $60)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm Oddtimized $25 (Reg. $50)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe $20 (Reg. $50)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy $27.50 (Reg. $50)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $28 (Reg. $40)
- Stardew Valley $10 (Reg. $15)
- TUNIC $27 (Reg. $30)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $44 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Sony PlayStation Games Under $20 sale
***Lunar New Year Xbox Sale up to 70% off
- Resident Evil 2 PSN $10 (Reg. $40)
- WWE 2K23 pre-orders now live from $60
- THQ Nordic & Handy Games Xbox Sale up to 60% off
- SpongeBob SquarePants Xbox $12 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order from $6 (Reg. $20+)
- Pocky & Rocky Reshrined $24 (Reg. $30
- The Unfinished Swan PSN $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- PGA Tour 2K23 from $39 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Gotham Knights $35 (Reg. $70)
- The Callisto Protocol $40 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Triple Pack $19.50 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village Gold $40 (Reg. $50)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $30 (Reg. $60)
- FIFA 23 from $18 (Reg. $60)
- Gears 5 $5 (Reg. $20+)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $30 (Reg. $60)
- New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe $20 (Reg. $50)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: The Fate of Atlantis $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Among Us: Impostor Edition $20 (Reg. $24)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
