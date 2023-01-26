Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: SpongeBob, Lock’s Quest, and much more

Thursday morning’s collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals are now live and waiting for you down below. It has also been quite an eventful day in Apple hardware deals with notable price drops now available on the Magic iPad Pro Keyboard, an all-time low on the Apple Studio Display, and a relatively rare deal on 24-inch M1 iMac models. But for now we are focused on the apps including titles like SpongeBob SquarePants, Lock’s Quest, Football Manager 2023 Mobile, The Secret Elevator Remastered, BATTLESHIP, and more. Head below for more of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: Amazing Flash Cards: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SpongeBob SquarePants: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Lock’s Quest: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Quest of Dungeons: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: BATTLESHIP: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2023 Mobile: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Secret Elevator Remastered: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Plus: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: PRO SCANNER- PDF Document Scan: $8 (Reg. $10)

Mac: SnipNotes – Clever Notebook: $6 (Reg. $10)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: SARCOPH: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Chloe Puzzle Game: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Vislab: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cytus II: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SiNKR 2: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sands of Salzaar: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Interloper: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Imperial Settlers Roll & Write: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Object Removal Pro – Eraser Me: $5 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: $7 (Reg. $10)

Are you ready, kids? Play as SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy and show the evil Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs. Want to save Bikini Bottom from lots of rampant robots with your mighty bubbles? Of course, you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn’t you! The battle is on! Play as SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy and use their unique sets of skills…Thwart Plankton’s evil plan to rule Bikini Bottom with his army of wacky robots…Faithful remake of one of the best SpongeBob games ever created.

