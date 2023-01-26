Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac goes on sale for first time in months from $1,100 (Save $199)

Delivering the first price cuts in months, Amazon is now marking down Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac to some of the best prices ever. Now starting at $1,099.99 shipped in several colorways, this is down from the usual $1,299 going rate and the first markdown in several months. The $199 in savings deliver the best we’ve seen from Amazon to go alongside the other configurations we break down below the fold.

Apple’s latest 24-inch iMac arrives with an integrated M1 processor with its sleek design including a 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. You’re also looking at the improved 8-core processor and a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by two USB-C slots, as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Ethernet in the power brick. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

24-inch M1 iMac models on sale:

If you’re looking to turn an existing Mac into more of a desktop setup, this morning saw a new all-time low go live on Apple’s Studio Display. This rare discount is one of the first chances to save on the new workstation monitor, and drops to the best we’ve ever seen of $1,300 following quite the rare $299 markdown.

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac features:

Immersive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. Apple M1 chip delivers powerful performance with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Strikingly thin 11.5 mm design in vibrant colors. 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 ISP for amazing video qualityStudio-quality three-mic array for crystal clear calls and voice recordings. Six-speaker sound system for a remarkably robust and high-quality audio experience. Up to 256GB of ultrafast SSD storage.

