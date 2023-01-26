Today’s best game deals: Kirby Star Allies $45, Redfall pre-orders, Resident Evil 2 $12.50, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Walmart is now offering Kirby: Star Allies on Nintendo Switch for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60 directly on the eShop and $49 or more at Amazon, it is now matching our previous mention and sitting at the lowest price we can find. This one delivers a more classic 2.5D Kirby adventure to your Switch library, releasing ahead the the 3D take seen in The Forgotten Land. It brings a more nostalgic experience for long-time fans of the series while acting as a notable point of entry for newer players and makes for a great primer for the remake of Kirby’s Return to Dream Land that’s set to launch next month. An evil threatens Planet Popstar and it’s up to Kirby alongside both a familiar and new cast of characters to save the day. Alongside expanded copy abilities, up to three players can “can drop in or out of the adventure at any time” alongside Dream Friends that mark the return of “classic characters from across the Kirby franchise.” Head below or some top picks and the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***GoldenEye 007 releases this week!

***Nintendo Lunar New Year sale up to 75% off

PlayStation and Xbox:

***Sony PlayStation Games Under $20 sale

***Lunar New Year Xbox Sale up to 70% off

Pre-orders:

Sony confirms PS VR 2 game list, reveals 13 new titles, and more

NYXI’s new GameCube-inspired Switch split gamepad rocks interchangeable joysticks

Xbox Developer_Direct event: Elder Scrolls, Redfall, more

Overwatch Season 2 officially announced with Mythology-themed skins

Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off

8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order

