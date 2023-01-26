Today’s best game deals: Kirby Star Allies $45, Redfall pre-orders, Resident Evil 2 $12.50, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Walmart is now offering Kirby: Star Allies on Nintendo Switch for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60 directly on the eShop and $49 or more at Amazon, it is now matching our previous mention and sitting at the lowest price we can find. This one delivers a more classic 2.5D Kirby adventure to your Switch library, releasing ahead the the 3D take seen in The Forgotten Land. It brings a more nostalgic experience for long-time fans of the series while acting as a notable point of entry for newer players and makes for a great primer for the remake of Kirby’s Return to Dream Land that’s set to launch next month. An evil threatens Planet Popstar and it’s up to Kirby alongside both a familiar and new cast of characters to save the day. Alongside expanded copy abilities, up to three players can “can drop in or out of the adventure at any time” alongside Dream Friends that mark the return of “classic characters from across the Kirby franchise.” Head below or some top picks and the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***GoldenEye 007 releases this week!
***Nintendo Lunar New Year sale up to 75% off
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $20 (Reg. $60)
- Diablo III Eternal Collection $30 (Reg. up to $60)
- Pokémon Violet/Scarlet from $52 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man 11 $10 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection $15 (Reg. $30)
- Plus more Mega Man eShop collection deals from $8
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $40 (Reg. $60)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm Oddtimized $25 (Reg. $50)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe $20 (Reg. $50)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy $27.50 (Reg. $50)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $44 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Sony PlayStation Games Under $20 sale
***Lunar New Year Xbox Sale up to 70% off
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $19 (Reg. $40+)
- Resident Evil Triple Pack Xbox $19.50 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Xbox $12.50 (Reg. $50)
- Resident Evil 2 PSN $10 (Reg. $40)
- WWE 2K23 pre-orders now live from $60
- THQ Nordic & Handy Games Xbox Sale up to 60% off
- SpongeBob SquarePants Xbox $12 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order from $6 (Reg. $20+)
- Pocky & Rocky Reshrined $24 (Reg. $30
- The Unfinished Swan PSN $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- PGA Tour 2K23 from $39 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Gotham Knights $35 (Reg. $70)
- The Callisto Protocol $40 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village Gold $40 (Reg. $50)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $30 (Reg. $60)
- FIFA 23 from $18 (Reg. $60)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
