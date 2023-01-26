Print pics from your favorite Switch games with a new $85 low on Fujifilm’s Mini Link (Reg. $120)

Amazon is now offering the Fujifilm Instax Mini Link Smartphone Printer Bundle with the special edition Pikachu case for $84.99 shipped. Regularly $120, this is 29% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is $23 below our holiday mention last year and a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, only one colorway without the special pocket monster case included has ever dropped this low. As you might know from our launch coverage, this is a miniature printer for creating physical copies of your favorite smartphone images. But it also links with a Nintendo Switch app for developing images straight from your favorite game moments and scenery. Get a complete breakdown of the experience right here and head below for more.

If you’re just looking to print images from your smartphone, the KODAK Step Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Printer delivers much of the same functionality as the lead deal, just without the Switch integration. It sells for a more affordable $70 on Amazon right now where it has achieved best-seller status.

Alongside a restock on the Pikachu and Gengar Pokémon Squishmallows as well as the Pokémon TCG Ultra-Premium Charizard Collection, Switch fans will also want to check out this deal we spotted on Spigen’s Armor Pro pouch. It is capable of storing up to 56 Nintendo Switch cartridges for $17 in one handy and organized place to ensure your favorite titles are always where they should be – the included AirTag/Tile pocket is a nice touch as well.

Fujifilm Instax Mini Link Smartphone Printer Bundle features:

Instax mini link for Nintendo Switch Smartphone Printer will be available in Ash White with red and blue accents to match the signature colors of the Nintendo Switch. Also includes a customized silicone case designed with the popular Pokémon Pikachu.

Bluetooth capability

Quick printing speed of about 12 seconds (approximately 90 second development time after printing)

Download of free instax mini link App for Nintendo Switch required. – instax mini link App for Nintendo Switch also includes all of the original features from the standard (also free) Instax mini link App – Compatible with the standard Instax mini link App as well

