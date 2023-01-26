Neatly stow 56 Nintendo Switch cartridges with this new $17 low on Spigen’s Armor Pro pouch

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its Nintendo Switch Rugged Armor Pro Game Cartridge Pouch for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one fetches a bloated $50 directly from the Spigen site, launched on Amazon at $25, and regularly sells for $20 most recently. Today’s deal is a new all-time low there and the best price we have tracked since release in October 2022. Made from PU leather and EVA foam, it features a wrist/carrying strap and is designed to house an entire collection worth of Switch games. There are certainly some portable travel cases out there that will fit both your Switch console and a few games, but this model provides 56 custom tailored slots to neatly carry or just store a sizable collection of Switch cartridges. There’s even a hidden pocket for an AirTag or Tile tracker. Head below for more details.

If you’re looking for something that will also store your actual Switch console for taking on the road and the like, one notable option is the popular Game Traveler Nintendo Switch Case. This one doubles as a viewing stand, includes eight games cases, and is officially licensed by Nintendo. It also sells for $15 Prime shipped on Amazon to save you a touch more as well.

Alongside the ongoing Nintendo Switch Lunar New Year game sale and the titles on sale in this morning’s roundup, we are now less than 24 hours away from the launch of GoldenEye 007. Nintendo announced yesterday the iconic FPS would land in its Switch Online N64 catalogue this Friday and all of the details are right here. Just make sure you also check out NYXI’s new GameCube-inspired Switch split gamepad while you’re at it.

Spigen Switch Rugged Armor Cartridge Pouch features:

Get your game on. The Nintendo Switch Game Card Pro Pouch keeps your entire physical collection at bay. Pack and track your gaming library without ever worrying about volume. Here to ensure your journey’s a game changer. We got you.

