Soylent’s 12-pack of vanilla plant-based meal replacement shakes now $27 (Reg. $48), more

With New Year’s resolution in mind at this time of year, Amazon tends to have some solid deals on protein and nutritional shakes. One standout is this 12-pack of vanilla Soylent plant-based meal replacement shakes at $26.90 shipped. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and clip the on-page coupon before you add it to your cart. And remember to cancel the subscription after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly as much as $48, this is the first sizable deal we have tracked in several months and the best we can find. In fact, this nearly 45% in savings is one of the lowest totals we have seen in well over a year. The popular Soylent shakes deliver a “protein packed” formula with only 1 gram of sugar and 28 vitamins to boost “immunity, metabolism, and hydration, Omega-3, and more.” There’s even 3 grams of BCAAs to power you through workouts and the like. More details and protein deals below.

As we mentioned above, there are loads of notable prices on everything from multivitamins and nutritional shakes to protein powder and more on Amazon right now. Alongside these Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Protein Shake deals, you’ll want to browse through more of the sale events on this page for up to 55% in savings on Muscle Milk, Smarty Pants, and Quest snacks, just to name a few.

From tech fitness companion gear and Nike fitness apparel to connected exercise bikes, we have recently featured some solid deals to supplement your 2023 workouts at a discount:

Soylent plant-based meal replacement shake features:

Completely Nutritious, Absolutely Delicious – These protein packed nutrition shakes with a creamy, nostalgic vanilla milkshake flavor keep you full and provide a balance of proteins, fats and carbs

Complete Plant-Based Goodness, 20 g protein – We use sustainable, vegan protein containing all 9 amino acids, our ingredients have less environmental impact compared to other plant-based proteins

Ingredients You Can Feel Good About – Soylent shakes are vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, low Glycemic Index, and kosher, with only 1g sugar and no artificial flavors or colors

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!