Bring NordicTrack’s Select-a-Weight Dumbbell home at a new $44 Amazon low (Reg. $80)

Amazon is now offering the NordicTrack Select-a-Weight Dumbbell for $44.19 shipped. Regularly $80, this is 45% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Not only is this the first notable price drop since Black Friday 2022, but it is also marking a new Amazon all-time low. While it might not be the latest model option equipped with Alexa voice command action – those sell for $429, or $214.50 per side, it is also a drastically more affordable solution for folks just looking for the convenience of adjustable-weight dumbbells without the bells and whistles. Effectively delivering a space-saving solution, replacing what would normally be a sizable collection of weights, users can quickly choose between 5-, 10-, 20-, and 25-pound increments to support a wide range of exercises and even family members. You will need to score two if you’re looking for dual-hand action here, but it is still one of the more affordable brand name options we have tracked for the new year. More details below.

If you don’t mind going with a traditional dumbbell option, you can save some cash on a single set with the CAP Coated Hex models. Starting at just under $14 Prime shipped a pop, you’re clearly not going to get the weight increment options taking this route, but they are less cash out of pocket today and you can always expand down the line when you’re ready.

If you’re also looking for some workout companion tech, we have some deals to check out. We are still seeing deep deals on Apple Watch Series 7 devices from $260 Prime shipped in various configurations with all of the details you need waiting in yesterday’s deal coverage. Just be sure to also swing by our sports and fitness deal hub for more home gym gear to bolster your 2023 workout regimen at a discount.

NordicTrack Select-a-Weight Dumbbell features:

Maximize your home-gym storage space by replacing a whole weight set with a single dumbbell

Your Select-a-Weight dumbbell comes with a custom-fitted storage tray for compact storage when not in use. Each tray is clearly marked with weight values, making it easy to know exactly how much you are lifting each time.

Easily choose between 5, 10, 15, 20, and 25 lbs. for a comprehensive at-home workout.

Quickly change your weight value with this intuitive weight-selecting design, never breaking your concentration between sets

