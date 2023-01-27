Casely Valentine’s Day sale: 30% off artistic iPhone cases, MagSafe batteries, more from $14

As the holiday sale events continue, the Casely Valentine’s Day sale is now live. The brand delivers some of the more fun and unique iPhone case designs out there with a focus on florals, colorful patterns, and a generally more artistic approach, not unlike the models we went hands-on with, and a huge collection of them are now on sale. Naturally, we did see deeper price drops for Black Friday last year, but Casely is now offering 25% off (or more if you’re a 9to5Toys reader) a wide-range of its iPhone cases, MagSafe power packs, AirPods covers, and more for Valentine’s Day. Head below for a closer look at this year’s promo code.

Casely Valentine’s Day sale

All of the eligible cases and gear can be found on this landing page. Using code BESTIE at checkout will knock 25% off anything in the sale, but 9to5 readers can actually score 30% off instead using code 9to5Mac30. The codes, unfortunately, can not be stacked and shipping is free in orders of $50 or more

Alongside a sizable collection of iPhone 12, 13, and 14 cases, you can also knock the price of the brand’s MagSafe Power Pods down to $42. Regularly $60, this is a solid 30% off the going rate and matching the best we have seen outside of the Black Friday sale and rare BOGO events. Available in a range of both flat colors and more involved designs, this is a 5000mAh battery pack with built-in magnets for use with iPhone 12 or newer Apple handsets (a magnetic ring is included for Android devices as well). Get a closer look at what it is capable of in our hands-on review.

The rest of the eligible Casely Valentine’s Day gear can be found right here. And be sure to check out more from he brand below:

Casely Power Pod features:

Pair this Power Pod with a matching neon case! Please note: Power Pods have a matte finish and will have less shine than cases with a glossy finish. Pair this Power Pod with a matching neon case! Please note: Power Pods have a matte finish and will have less shine than cases with a glossy finish.

