Amazon up to 57% off Pelican iPhone gear: Waterproof pouch, MagSafe, more from $10.50

Amazon has now launched a new Case-Mate and Pelican accessories sale starting from $10.50 with up to 57% in savings. You’ll find everything from waterproof smartphone carriers and AirTag cases to protective MagSafe wallets and iPhone 14 cases on tap here today. One standout is the Pelican Marine Waterproof Phone Pouch at $10.86 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is nearly 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. The only time we have seen it go for less was with the 2-pack offer we spotted during the holidays last year. You’re looking at an adventure-proof waterproof pouch for your most important EDC tech. The IPX8 certification is joined by a see-through window so you can access the camera and touch screen while it is sheathed alongside the included lanyard strap. Head below for more Case-Mate and Pelican accessory deals.

As we touched on above, today’s Case-Mate and Pelican event is quite a wide-ranging one, delivering solid price drops on five full pages worth of iPhone and AirTag accessories. Whether you’re looking for something to protect your gear out in the wild this year or just a new iPhone case, it is certainly worth a look. The Pelican MagSafe Wallet and Card Holder, for example, is now matching its Amazon all-time low price today at $27.99 shipped, down from the regular $40, to deliver a particularly rugged and spacious magnetic wallet solution to iPhone 12, 13, or 14 users. Check that out right here.

Prefer to take the first party route instead? We are currently tracking some rare price drops on official Apple iPhone 14 cases starting from $37.50 and with up to 20% in savings on leather, silicone, and clear models. Those savings carry over to the original Apple MagSafe wallet that is currently seeing one of the best price drops ever at up to 58% off the going rate. The now $25 magnetic Apple card carrier is waiting for you in Monday’s deal coverage.

Pelican Marine IP68 Waterproof Phone Pouch features:

IPX8 Certified Waterproof Protection: 3.3 feet/ 1 meter IPX8 certified professional floating waterproof phone pouch perfect for swimming, pools, beach, kayaking, fishing, surfing, sailing, skiing, boating, snorkeling, tubing, rafting, shower, sauna, and other water park activities. Keep your phone full functionally with 100% protection from water. Clear Window design on the front for viewing videos and checking emails free. A secure lock mechanism, open and close the pouch with just a simple snap, keeping the pouch completely sealed underwater. Its design and style makes it best fit for any type of product up to 6 inches.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!