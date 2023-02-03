Case-Mate pebbled leather MagSafe iPhone 14 wallet cases hit new lows from $38 (Reg. $65)

Amazon is now offering the Case-Mate MagSafe Wallet Folio from $38.37 shipped for iPhone 14, 14 Plus, and 14 Pro. Be sure to clip the on-page coupons were available. Regularly as much as $65, this is up to 40% off the going rate and the best price we can find. This one still fetches $65 directly from Case-Mate and is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low for all three models. Alongside an array of built-in magnets to work alongside much of the MagSafe accessories out there, this model delivers a relatively minimalist take on the iPhone wallet folio. On the inside of the folio cover, you’ll find slots for up to three credit cards alongside an ID window pocket and a cash fold. Joining RFID shielding technology, it sports 360-degree safeguarding via a series of raised bezels, 10-foot drop protection, and a premium pebbled genuine leather build. Head below for more details.

If you’re not into the wallet folio-style option, you’ll want to dive into our recent roundup of rare deals on the official first-party Apple cases. Starting from $37.50 shipped, you’ll find a range of colorways, styles, and more marked down right now and joining the ongoing price drops on the Apple MagSafe wallets as well.

Alongside our picks for the 2022 wallet-style case of the year you’ll find right here, we also just recently took a look at CASETiFY’s first official Disney iPhone 14 cases as well as the brand’s “most protective Clear Case” yet. Then dive into the now live Casely Valentine’s Day event with up to 30% off a wide range of its iPhone 12, 13, and 14 cases, MagSafe power banks, and more.

Case-Mate iPhone 14 MagSafe Wallet Folio features:

Wallet Folio: Say goodbye to your regular wallet! In this wallet folio case for iPhone 14 Plus, you can store up to 3 credit cards with 1 ID card and cash, all in different pockets; Equipped with RFID shielding technology to protect your cards information from identity theft with innovative blocking material, can also be used as a landscape stand for binge-watching

10 FT Drop Protection: Superior impact & shock absorbing materials with soft cushion corners are used in this protective case to safeguard your iPhone 14 Plus against drops, bumps, dirt, or scratches with reinforced 360-degree protection; Raised bezels around the corners adds an extra layer of protection to your phone

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!