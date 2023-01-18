CASETiFY unveils the market’s ‘clearest and most protective Clear Case’ for iPhone 14

After debuting and now launching its new Disney collaboration, it’s time to take a look at the brand new CASETiFY clear case for iPhone 14. CASETiFY is a brand, for many, that is best known and exemplified by its black and white bezel logo work and the wild patterns it sits atop. From iPhone and Android smartphone cases to iPad and AirPods covers, it has quickly become one of the biggest brands in the case business. While a complete clear case isn’t exactly what it’s known for, it has brought some of the industry-leading protection it developed in the 2022 Bounce design we detailed previously to what it is calling “the clearest and most protective Clear Case for the mass market.” Head below for more details.

New CASETiFY Clear Case for iPhone 14

CASETiFY claims its new Bounce technology, that released for the first time last year shortly after the iPhone 14 was introduced, is the most protective material in an iPhone case yet – it apparently can withstand drops with even more grace than some of those hardcore job site-ready models out there. It has now taken much of that development know-how and brought it over to the new CASETiFY clear case.

It might not be quite as protective as the new Bounce Impact models that feature a sort of winged corner treatment, but still “provides the strongest protection available for the mass market of Clear Cases, having passed Military Grade standard and withstanding drops of 6.6ft.”

From there, the brand says its latest silhouette’s most striking feature is in its ability to “prevent yellowing and providing long lasting clarity.” Making use of UV Defender technology and tested against “UV light and staining liquids such as mustard, red wine & coffee,” it provides what CASETiFY says is the “strongest protection against discoloring in the market” – a common complaint among fans of the clear iPhone case category.

Now available for purchase for between $68 and $82, it also might be one of the most expensive clear cases out there. Having said that, customers have a number of options when it comes to customizing their see-through case you don’t often see from other clear case options:

In addition to drop and discoloring protection, the Clear Case for iPhone 14 will give an option to case owners to tweak their ultra clear option with names, initials and patterns in different colors. The case will be available in Magsafe option only.

Head over to this landing page to give the new CASETiFY clear case a closer look and customize your own.

