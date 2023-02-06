Amazon’s latest Kindle reader hits its best price ever at $75 (Reg. $100), plus kids models, more

Amazon 2022 all-new Kindle

After seeing a fresh new batch of Fire HD tablet price drops, Amazon has now kicked off a Kindle reader sale event. Alongside the new colorways on the Paperwhite model that launched last week, we are now tracking a particularly notable price on the late 2022 all-new Kindle at $74.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this one was unveiled last September and, after seeing a new low at $85 for the holidays last year, has now hit the best price we have ever tracked. You’re looking at an upgraded high-resolution 300 ppi high-resolution, glare-free display, double the storage capacity at 16GB for the base model, and extended battery life at up to 6 weeks per charge. From there, you can expect the usual dedicated reading experience with support for millions of titles and audiobooks. Get a closer look as part of our launch coverage and head below for more Kindle deals. 

More Amazon Kindle deals:

As we mentioned above, Amazon also just kicked off a notable Fire HD tablet sale over this past weekend. Delivering up to 42% in savings, you’ll find a range of models including the latest HD 8 as well as kids editions starting from $60 shipped with all of the details you need right here

All-new Kindle features:

  • The lightest and most compact Kindle, now with a 300 ppi high-resolution display for sharp text and images.
  • Read comfortably with a glare-free, paper-like display. The adjustable front light and dark mode make reading effortless, day and night.
  • Get lost in your story. Tune out messages, emails, and social media with a distraction-free device specifically made for reading.
  • Now with extended battery life – A single charge via USB-C lasts up to 6 weeks.
  • Now with 16 GB to store thousands of books – Double the storage capacity of the previous generation.
  • Find new stories – With Kindle Unlimited, get unlimited access to over 2 million titles, thousands of audiobooks, and more.

