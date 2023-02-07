Amazfit GTS 2 Mini smartwatch tracks over 70 workouts with 14-day battery life at $78 (22% off)

Amazon is offering the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smartwatch for $78.35 shipped. Down from $100, today’s deal comes in at $2 below our last mention and is within $3 of the best price in the past six months. Ready to help you keep track of those New Year’s resolutions, the GTS 2 Mini features a slew of fitness tracking functions. There are 70 built-in sports modes covering everything from indoor to outdoor activities, alongside 5ATM water-resistance for swimming as well. On top of that, there’s Amazon Alexa onboard as well as built-in GPS connectivity to keep track of those bike rides and runs. The battery even lasts for 14 days between charges, meaning you can go for multiple weeks before you have to think about plugging it back in. Keep reading for more.

Change the look of your watch with a new band by leveraging a bit of your savings from today’s lead deal. This 3-pack of bands comes in at just $12 and there are several options to choose from on the landing page at Amazon. With three bands included, you’ll be able to swap between various styles/designs depending on what event you’re heading to.

Don’t forget to pick up some new earbuds to listen to tunes while working out. Anker’s ANC Liberty 3 Pro true wireless earbuds are on sale for $85 shipped today, which is a full 50% below the normal going rate. Delivering 32 hours of battery life, HearID which “analyzes your ears and level of in-ear pressure to create a tailored profile,” and the Fusion Comfort fit will keep them in your ears even when working out.

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smartwatch features:

Featuring curved 2.5D glass to enhance your most fashionable outfits, the borderless design1 of the GTS 2 mini has a lightweight of 19.5g2 and a thickness of 8.95mm (without the sensor base), as well as a skin-friendly silicone strap. The Amazfit GTS 2 mini has a vibrant 1.55-inch AMOLED screen and 50+ watch faces to choose from, with most also having a matching Always-on Display3. Upload your own photos to make the watch face truly yours, and focus on what you care about with the custom modular dial. The GTS 2 mini supports industry-leading in-depth tracking of heart health4, with warnings for abnormally elevated resting heart rate provided.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!