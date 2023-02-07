Lexar’s 160MB/s A2 Silver memory cards hit new Amazon lows: 128GB $17 or 256GB $22.50

Amazon is now offering its best prices yet on Lexar Professional 1066x Silver Series MicroSDXC Memory Cards. You can now land the 128GB model at $16.99 and the 256GB variant at $22.49, both with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $22 and $35, respectively these days, both models are at the best price we can find and new Amazon all-time lows. For comparison’s sake, the comparable Samsung Pro Plus models that clock in at the same 160MB/s are selling for $20 and the same $22.50 right now. The Silver Series also stands toe-to-toe in other departments as well – A2 rating for app loading, V30 video speed support, and compatibility with a wide range of cameras, drones, Android devices, and more. They also both ship with the SD adapter as well. More details below.

While still essentially sitting at the same price we have tracked on Amazon for the last several months, you can save some cash with the Lexar Silver Series 64GB variant that sells for $13 Prime shipped. It delivers the same specs as the options detailed above, just with the lower capacity and lighter price tag to match. However, you might want to take a closer look at the comparable SanDisk Extreme model we spotted on sale last week that is still selling for $10.50 Prime shipped as well – it’s not quite as fast, but some folks might appreciate the slightly lower price tag here.

On the flash drive side of things, the 2022 model Samsung USB-C option with a 128GB capacity is also now back down to the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Regularly $23 these days, you can now land one for $17 Prime shipped with all of the details you need in our previous deal coverage. And for the rest of the latest deals in portable and internal storage, you’ll want to check out the offers we are tracking from SanDisk, Western Digital, and others right here.

Lexar Silver Series MicroSDXC features:

Professional-level performance for action cameras, drones, or Android smartphones

Leverages UHS-I technology to deliver read speeds up to 160MB/s (1066x)

Quickly capture high-quality images and extended lengths of Full-HD and 4K UHD

Load apps quicker with blazing A2 speed

Designed for durability in harsh conditions

Limited lifetime product support for card and one-year for adapter

