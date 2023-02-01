Oakywood’s MagSafe charging stands hit new lows for Valentine’s Day from $76, plus more

Oakywood has now launched a rare sale event on a wide range of desktop gear, AirPods cases, and the brand new wood MagSafe charger stands, among other things. The brand hit our radar a couple years ago due to its use of natural wood building materials, environmentally-conscious practices, and overall high-quality craftsmanship. After going hands-on with its MagSafe charger, desk shelf, iPhone cases, and more, many of which I still use to this day, the brand become one I tend to recommend to folks with a penchant for natural wood accessories on a regular basis. Fast forward to today, after a complete relaunch of its website and a refreshed product lineup, and we are now seeing the first notable price drops across almost all of it. Head below for more details on the brand’s wood MagSafe gear, cases, and more.

Oakywood Valentine’s Day – wood MagSafe gear, cases, and more

The Oakywood Valentine’s Day sale is now in full swing with new all-time lows on a number of its latest releases, including the wood MagSafe gear, and a solid 15% off just about everything else. You’ll want to use code OAKYLOVE at checkout to redeem the deals. Shipping prices vary by order and delivery location and start at around $5 or so.

While it’s hard to go wrong here considering how rare deals on Oakywood gear has become over the last several months, the brand new wooden MagSafe and Apple Watch charging stands are certainly a standout option. While we did see some notable price drops at launch, today’s deals using the code above deliver new all-time low pricing on the entire lineup:

You can get a complete breakdown of what to expect from the new wood MagSafe lineup in our launch coverage right here. The short-form version includes premium materials, your choice of wood staining, adjustable angles, and more.

MagSafe iPhone Desk Shelf Mount features:

Our MagSafe iPhone Desk Shelf Mount is a multifunctional accessory to help you optimize your workspace. Fix the mount to your desk shelf and use your phone for conferences and calls without worrying about running out of battery. The MagSafe iPhone Desk Shelf Mount’s design allows you to remove the metal handle to weigh down the charger and prevent it from sliding across your desk.

