Game Boy titles now live for Switch Online members: Zelda, Mario, Metroid II, more

Game Boy Switch Online games are now officially a thing. As part of today’s exciting Nintendo Direct presentation, where we got a brand new trailer for The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo officially added Game Boy and Game Boy Advanced titles to its Switch Online library. While much of the collection is already available now, some of it is also locked behind the Expansion pack membership. Head below for more details and the games now live on the service.

Game Boy Switch Online titles

The new Game Boy Switch Online titles include absolute classics like Wario in Super Mario Land 2 – 6 Golden Coins, Metroid II – Return of Samus, Tetris circa 1989, Kirby’s Dream Land, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX, Wario Land 3, Gargoyle’s Quest, Game and Watch Gallery 3, Alone in the Dark, and more. Nintendo also has the Pokémon Trading Card Game and The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages/Seasons on deck and listed as coming soon.

Game Boy, Game Boy Pocket, or Game Boy Color screen filters are available on all.

With any Nintendo Switch Online membership, access a collection of Game Boy games to play anytime, anywhere! Face off against Wario in Super Mario Land 2 – 6 Golden Coins and thwart an intergalactic menace in Metroid II – Return of Samus as you revisit (or discover) these classics games.

Game Boy Advance Switch Online

As for the Game Boy Advance Switch Online titles, you’re going to need to pay the up-charge on the Expansion Pack membership for those. While just the launch titles for the base membership tier Game Boy titles above are quite notable if you ask me, there are some gems locked behind the Expansion Pack paywall here as well:

Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3

WarioWare Mega Microgames

Kuru Kuru

Mario Kart: Super Circuit

Mario and Luigi Superstar Saga

The Legend of Zelda the Minish Cap

Metroid Fusion, Fire Emblem, F-Zero Maximum Velocity, and Golden Sun are listed as “coming soon” to the Game Boy Advance Switch Online library.

