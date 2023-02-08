Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen returns to Amazon low at $215 (Reg. up to $350)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering the 2022 model Samsung 10.4-inch Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Android Tablet for $214.99 shipped. This model launched at $350 last year and still fetches as much at Best Buy. It more recently has been sitting in the $230 to $250 range at Amazon where it has now returned to the lowest we have tracked there for the first time. This model was refreshed last year with a new Snapdragon 720G processor to run the experience alongside a metal frame housing the 10.4-inch touchscreen display. From there, you’ll find AKG-tuned speakers, up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge, 64GB storage, and an included S Pen that magnetically attaches to the tablet in between note-taking and doodle sessions. More details below.

Despite the sizable savings with today’s Gold Box price drop, you might still want to roll a bit of those savings over into a case to protect your investment. Something like this affordable $17 MoKo case will safeguard your new tablet from bumps and scratches and will also double as a viewing stand.

Speaking of Samsung, Amazon is now cleaning out Galaxy S22 5G handsets with $170 discounts alongside the gift card offers still live on the brand new Galaxy S23/+/Ultra models. Just be sure to also scope out the latest accessories for Samsung’s new handsets including case collections from CASETiFY, Caseology, Spigen, Bellroy, and even more right here.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features:

The included S Pen makes it easier than ever to write notes and personalize photos and videos, all without needing to charge. The S Pen attaches magnetically right to your tablet so you can quickly put it down and pick it back up without losing it

Slim Metal Design: Take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere. Its slim design slips right into your bag and comes in your choice of stylish colors

Entertainment Ready: A vivid, crystal clear display draws you into content while dual speakers with sound by AKG supply spacious, Dolby Atmos surround sound

Long-lasting Battery: A long-lasting battery lets you stream for up to 13 hours (Battery power consumption depends on usage patterns. Results may vary) on a single charge. The fast-charging USB-C port allows you to quickly get back to where you left off when you need to recharge

