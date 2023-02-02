Bellroy brings its ECCO leather and metal button cover cases to Samsung’s new S23 handsets

Joining the pre-order price drops and Amazon gift card promotions on Samsung’s latest, it’s time for the brand new Bellroy leather Galaxy S23 cases. We were fans of the brand’s iPhone 14 lineup (and have been for a few years now), despite being somewhat pricey, and it has now brought its eco leather treatment to Samsung’s latest flagship handsets. Now available for purchase directly from the Bellroy site and the official Amazon storefront, you’ll want to head below for more details on the latest leather Galaxy S23 cases from Bellroy.

New Bellroy leather Galaxy S23 cases

Anyone who caught our coverage of the iPhone 14 Bellroy covers will be familiar with the build, specs, and treatment of the leather Galaxy S23 cases. While there are a couple different models on the Apple side of things, including those with the mod rail system and integrated wallets, the new Samsung lineup is limited to the basic all-leather variant, for now anyway.

Available for the Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and Ultra models, you’re looking at the same eco-tanned leather Bellroy has been sourcing over the last few iterations here as well:

All of our leather comes from tanneries that have earned a gold rating from the Leather Working Group, meaning they’ve achieved excellence in environmental and labor practices. Sourced from specialist tannery, ECCO Leather, these leathers are tanned using their revolutionary DriTan technique. This innovative method harnesses the moisture in the hide, saving water and reducing chemicals.

Designed in conjunction with “Samsung’s partnership program,” the Bellroy covers work “seamlessly with your S23” and feature clean lines with aluminum button covers – a feature I almost always appreciate, especially with prices like this – alongside protective polymer bumper edges and the soft microfiber lining I’m also a big fan of.

Bellroy leather Galaxy S23 case features at a glance:

A Designed for Samsung product

Super slim profile

Premium, eco-tanned leather

Aluminium buttons

Protective polymer bumper edges

Wireless charging compatible

Soft microfiber lining

Backed by our 3-year warranty

Alongside shipping with a 3-year warranty, these case also come four somehow quote unique colorways. They might seem like your average black, blue, green, and brown cases, but after reviewing thousands of smartphone cases over the years personally, there’s just something about the brand’s latest slate of paint jobs that stands out among the pack.

The pricing breakdown is as follows and, while the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus models are now live on Amazon with Prime shipping and the same MSRP, you’ll find the Ultra and all of the colorways live directly from Bellroy:

Leather Samsung Galaxy S23 Case $45

Leather Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Case $49

Leather Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Case $55

