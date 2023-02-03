New Caseology Samsung Galaxy S23 cases arrive with launch discounts from $15

After featuring the latest lineups from CASETiFY, Spigen, Ringke, and the leather Bellroy options, it’s time for the new Caseology Samsung Galaxy S23 cases. Caseology is a brand we have featured around here for quite sometime, including its popular Parallax and Nano Pop cases, and it is now ready to serve up some coverage for Samsung’s latest flagship handsets. All of the cases featured here were made in conjunction with the official Designed for Samsung program and are already seeing some notable launch discounts. More details below.

New Caseology Samsung Galaxy S23 cases

While only the Parallax model is currently available for all three S23 variants (we are unsure if the others will become available at a later time at this option), you will find the two-tone Nano Pop case, grippy Athlex, and the clear Skyfall variants available for the higher-end S23 Ultra.

Much like some of the other third-party brands out there, you’ll almost certainly want to avoid purchasing these cases directly from the Caseology site. Prices there are at least $10 more than you’ll find via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. In fact, some models (as highlighted below) are not only well below the direct pricing, but are also carrying 5% on-page coupons to knock an additional $1 or so off from there.

Caseology Parallax Galaxy S23 case from $15

Samsung S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra

Spigen/Caseology is Official Partner of Samsung

Clear case with closely contoured edges to show off the design of your Galaxy S23 Ultra

Protective raised lip around camera and bumper in a variety of stylish colors

Certified with military grade protection with Air Space Technology, wireless charging compatible and screen protector compatible

Caseology Nano Pop Galaxy S23 case from $16

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Silicone feel case offers great grip while remaining lint and dust-free in your pockets

Bold, contrasting two-tone colors and camera ring design creates a sporty and playful look

Offers a snug fit with slim profile, and raised ring around camera for additional protection

Certified with military grade protection with Air Space Technology, wireless charging compatible and screen protector compatible

Caseology Skyfall Clear Galaxy S23 case from $15

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Spigen/Caseology is Official Partner of Samsung

Clear case with closely contoured edges to show off the design of your Galaxy S23 Ultra

Protective raised lip around camera and bumper in a variety of stylish colors

Certified with military grade protection with Air Space Technology, wireless charging compatible and screen protector compatible

Caseology Athlex Galaxy S23 case from $16

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Spigen/Caseology is Official Partner of Samsung

Joined dual layers and integrated drop-proof grip provides extra cushioning and protection

Contemporary high-contrast accents and luxe design

Certified with military grade protection with Air Space Technology, wireless charging compatible and screen protector compatible

After you have browsed through the Caseology Samsung Galaxy S23 cases, be sure to dive into the Amazon gift card promotion on the now discounted smartphones themselves and the rest of the accessories we have already featured down below:

