How to score a deal on Zelda Tears of the Kingdom pre-orders (Up to $30 in savings)

Late yesterday afternoon, Nintendo hosted its first major Direct presentation of the year and we are already tracking some notable Zelda Tears of the Kingdom pre-order deals. Alongside the launch of Game Boy titles on Switch Online, the world premiere of Pikmin 4 gameplay and much more, Nintendo showed off the latest trailer and gameplay footage for what could arguably be the biggest release in Switch history with Tears of the Kingdom. As official physical pre-order listings begin to go live at various retailers, we have also spotted a notable way to actually land the new Zelda game at a discount from official, trusted channels. Head below for more details.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

While Zelda Tears of the Kingdom pre-order listings have started to go live in an official capacity, each of them are going in and out of stock at this point. We will drop some handy links down below to check back on, but you’ll want to keep reading for the deals on digital copies.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom pre-order deals

Last week, Nintendo re-introduced its voucher system. Switch Online members can essentially purchase a pair of game vouchers for $100 that can then be used on a host of new releases and Switch pre-orders – you can get a complete breakdown of how it works in our feature piece. While it was unclear whether or not the new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom pre-order would land in the eligibility list at the time, it is now ready and waiting! That means Switch Online members can purchase the Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers at $99.98 and redeem them towards digital copies of say Tears of the Kingdom and the brand new Pikmin 4, scoring both at the lowest price we have tracked (about $30 in savings) and play them both on day one of release with no shipping needed.

While currently coming in and out of stock, here’s a direct link to the The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Deluxe Edition at $129.99 via Best Buy. It includes the game itself, a SteelBook game case, an ICONART poster, pin set, and the hardcover art book.

An epic adventure across the land and skies of Hyrule awaits in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game for the Nintendo Switch system. The adventure is yours to create in a world fueled by your imagination. In this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you’ll decide your own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above. Can you harness the power of Link’s new abilities to fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom?

The new official Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Link amiibo is now up for pre-order at $15.99 as well.

