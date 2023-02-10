Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Incredibox, LUNA The Shadow Dust, more

Friday has arrived and with it we have a fresh batch of discounted Mac and iOS app deals. Before we dive in to those though, be sure to check out the deals we are tracking on the official leather MagSafe cases, new all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 8, and a rare price drop on Apple’s latest Mac Studio at $100 off. As for the apps, highlight deals include titles like Pixelizator, SkySafari, Aether Creature Cards, Theine, Incredibox, LUNA The Shadow Dust, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Bus Simulator: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Achi – Strategy game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pixelizator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Navigate to Photo: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SkySafari: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Aether Creature Cards: $9 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Amiibomb – NFC Tool for Amiibo: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Theine: $3 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: LUNA The Shadow Dust: $11 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Unforeseen Incidents: $10 (Reg. $17)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Monsterz Minigames Deluxe: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Countdown – Upcoming Events: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Get-A-Grip Chip: the Body Bugs: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Artifact – 3D puzzle: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Candleman: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: BATTLESHIP: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Adventure Pinball: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AnatomyMapp: $13 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $15 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Folder Icons: $3 (Reg. 4)

More on Incredibox:

Incredibox is a music app that lets you create your own music with the help of a merry crew of beatboxers. Choose your musical style among 8 impressive atmospheres and start to lay down, record and share your mix. Part game, part tool, Incredibox is above all an audio and visual experience that has quickly become a hit with people of all ages. The right mix of music, graphics, animation and interactivity makes Incredibox ideal for everyone. And because it makes learning fun and entertaining, Incredibox is now being used by schools all over the world.

