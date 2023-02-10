Outfit your iPhone 14 with official leather MagSafe cases from $43 (Reg. $59), more

Amazon today is discounting Apple’s latest Leather MagSafe Cases for the new iPhone 14 lineup. Now available with free shipping across the board, pricing starts at $42.94 across all four styles of the recent flagship smartphones. All down from the usual $59 going rates, these cases either mark returns to the best prices yet, or are delivering new all-time lows in their own right. There’s as much as 27% in savings, too.

Apple’s official MagSafe cases cover your iPhone 14 series device in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, allowing you to outfit your handset with a high-end yet feature-packed piece of protection. So whether you just picked up an iPhone 14 or you’re finally ready to swap out that more affordable case you bought at launch with some genuine leather, today’s discounts are worth a look. Head below for a full break down of the price cuts.

iPhone 14 series leather cases on sale:

All of the other most notable Apple discounts have now gone live this week, and with the weekend on tap here you’ll find the best of the best in our guide. Ranging from all-time lows on AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Watch Series 8 to quite a few iPad markdowns and price cuts on companion accessories, these are the best discounts up for grabs in quite some time.

iPhone 14 Pro leather case features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 14 Pro, the Leather Case with MagSafe is a delightful way to give your iPhone extra protection while adding style. Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 14 Pro, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time.

