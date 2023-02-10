Apple Watch Series 8 fall to new all-time lows as $70 discounts now start from $329

Joining the cellular model that went on sale earlier in the week, Best Buy is now rolling out discounts to the standard lineup of Apple Watch Series 8 models. Now starting at $329 shipped in several styles for the 41mm offering, today’s offer is down from the usual $399 going rate. This $70 discount is undercutting previous mentions by an extra $20, delivering a new all-time low in the process. You can also score much of the same savings on the 45mm model, which now is on sale for $359 from the usual $429 going rate. This is also a new all-time low at $20 under previous mentions, too.

Apple Watch Series 8 arrives as the brand’s next-generation wearable that steps up to deliver Apple’s most comprehensive fitness tracking experience yet. Well, aside from the new Ultra model, that is. Sporting an always-on display, you’ll find a new S8 chip powering the experience which drives the improved gyroscope and accelerometer to enable crash detection. The onboard temperature sensor pairs with overnight sleep tracking, as well as the onboard heart rate sensor, ECG capabilities, and blood oxygen monitoring. Go learn more over at 9to5Mac.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Elsewhere in our Apple guide now that we’re heading into the weekend, we’re tracking a pair of notable discounts in Apple’s latest iPadOS lineup. Starting off with the most compact device in the collection, the iPad mini 6 has returned to its second-best price at $99 off and now comes joined by the most recent entry-level experience in the form of the 10.9-inch iPad at $399 thanks to quite the rare markdown. Not to mention, must-have accessories like Apple Pencil 2 at $90, as well as this collection of in-house Smart Folio Covers from $47.

Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. Advanced sensors provide insights to help you better understand your health. New safety features can get you help when you need it. The bright, Always-On Retina display is easy to read, even when your wrist is down. Send a text, make a call, and stream music without your iPhone, even while traveling internationally. Use Family Setup to manage Apple Watch for family members who don’t have an iPhone.

