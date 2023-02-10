Today’s best game deals: Pikmin 4 pre-order from $45, PlayStation Indies up to 70% off, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. While pre-order discounts on the new The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as well as Metroid Prime Remastered are starting to sell out everywhere, there’s still a chance to score a deep deal on other new Switch titles that were announced during this week’s Direct presentation. While you can leverage the Nintendo Voucher promotion to land a couple of brand new releases at up to $30 off still, Target has also included Pikmin 4 in its Buy One Get One 50% off promotion alongside Disney Illusion Island and several other titles. Not only is this the deepest price drop we have tracked on Pikmin 4 yet, but you could technically get together with a friend and score two copies for $90, or $45 a pop, with this promotion. And chances are, it will be a while before we see a straight up discount that low on this one. Set for release this summer on July 21, you can feast your eyes on the world premiere trailer as part of our Nintendo Direct coverage. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.

