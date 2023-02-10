Looking to score an Xbox Series S console? Land one today for $240 shipped ($60 off)

If you’re still looking to land an Xbox Series S console, we have spotted some notable price drops floating around. The official Microsoft Store listing is now marked down to $239.99 shipped while the holiday bundle (the same thing as the standard option, but with different packaging) is also going for $239.99 shipped via Walmart third-party sellers. Regularly $300 and still fetching as much at Best Buy, today’s deals are within $10 of the lowest we have tracked in the last few months outside of some YMMV offers and in-store Costco events. For comparison’s sake, the regularly $300 holiday bundle is currently selling for $250 at Amazon. Head below for more details.

Series S remains the most affordable entry into Microsoft current-generation console hardware. It ships with 512GB of storage, a wireless Xbox gamepad, and HDMI cable. It not might be the Series X flagship model, but can be a great option for kids, spare rooms, or just for any gamer that doesn’t care about all the bells and whistles on the more pricey machine.

Be sure to check out the new Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle set as well as the Forza Horizon 5 Xbox Series X bundle with up to $40 in savings that debuted last month.

Among the biggest news in the world of Xbox as of late would have to be the reveals that just debuted as part of its Developer Direct showcase (we are still waiting for the Starfield presentation to be scheduled). On top of that and in case you somehow missed it, the iconic Nintendo 64-era GoldenEye 007 FPS is now avialble on Game Pass and all of the details you need on that are right here.

Xbox Series S features:

Go all-digital with Xbox Series S and enjoy next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever, at a great price. Make the most of every gaming minute with Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS—all powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture. Enjoy digital games from four generations of Xbox, with hundreds of optimized titles that look and play better than ever. And when you add Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (membership sold separately or included when you choose Xbox All Access), you get online multiplayer to play with friends and an instant library of 100+ high-quality games, including day one releases from Xbox Game Studios like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Minecraft Dungeons.

