GoldenEye 007 for Switch Online and Xbox Game Pass officially releases this week!

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesNewsnintendo
GoldenEye 007 on Nintendo Switch

Update: Rare has now revealed that GoldenEye 007 is also landing on Xbox Game Pass the same day as Switch Online, January 27, 2023. Details are down below.  

We now have an official release date for GoldenEye 007 on Nintendo Switch Online. Back in September of last year, Nintendo started the hype train after announcing the beloved and iconic James Bond FPS from the N64 days would be making a triumphant return on its Switch Online platform. Shortly thereafter, Rare (the game’s original developer) announced it would also be making its way to the Xbox online service, but there were no release dates in sight at the time. All of that changes this morning. 

GoldenEye 007 on Nintendo Switch releases this week

Taking to its official Twitter feed, Nintendo just announced GoldenEye 007 is coming to Switch Online on January 27, 2023. That’s this week!

GoldenEye 007 is back! Originally released for the Nintendo 64 system, the legendary game is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members on 1/27.

Back during the announcement, Rare delivered some details on what gamers can expect on the Xbox side of things, including achievements, 4K resolution, a “smooth frame rate,” and split-screen local multiplayer. We know multiplayer action will hit the Switch version, but it remains to be seen whether or not all of these changes make it to Switch Online. 

Feast your eyes on the launch trailer below:

GoldenEye 007 on Nintendo Switch for Online will only be available to Expansion Pass subscribers. The standard subscriptions sells for $20 per year, but you’ll need to the $50 Expansion option to access GoldenEye 007.

The original GoldenEye 007 released on Nintendo 64 in 1997, based on the 1995 film of the same name. The game took the online multiplayer deathmatch to new levels (on console at least) and quickly became a massive success with a cult-following for years to come (people are still playing and speed running the game to this day). 

Here’s more of the latest additions to Switch Online:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…
nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Macy’s Winter Flash Sale takes 50-70% off coats, ...
Sony LinkBuds S pair a lightweight build with ANC at se...
Pro-grade Vitamix ONE blender undercuts holiday pricing...
Bring NordicTrack’s Select-a-Weight Dumbbell hom...
Satechi takes 20% off new 200W Charging Station, Thunde...
HORI Xbox DLX force feedback racing wheel and pedals dr...
Amazon launches TP-Link Kasa smart home sale with Alexa...
Aquasonic’s popular electric toothbrush bundle wi...
Load more...
Show More Comments