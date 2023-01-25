GoldenEye 007 for Switch Online and Xbox Game Pass officially releases this week!

Update: Rare has now revealed that GoldenEye 007 is also landing on Xbox Game Pass the same day as Switch Online, January 27, 2023. Details are down below.

We now have an official release date for GoldenEye 007 on Nintendo Switch Online. Back in September of last year, Nintendo started the hype train after announcing the beloved and iconic James Bond FPS from the N64 days would be making a triumphant return on its Switch Online platform. Shortly thereafter, Rare (the game’s original developer) announced it would also be making its way to the Xbox online service, but there were no release dates in sight at the time. All of that changes this morning.

GoldenEye 007 on Nintendo Switch releases this week

Taking to its official Twitter feed, Nintendo just announced GoldenEye 007 is coming to Switch Online on January 27, 2023. That’s this week!

GoldenEye 007 is back! Originally released for the Nintendo 64 system, the legendary game is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members on 1/27.

Back during the announcement, Rare delivered some details on what gamers can expect on the Xbox side of things, including achievements, 4K resolution, a “smooth frame rate,” and split-screen local multiplayer. We know multiplayer action will hit the Switch version, but it remains to be seen whether or not all of these changes make it to Switch Online.

Feast your eyes on the launch trailer below:

GoldenEye 007 on Nintendo Switch for Online will only be available to Expansion Pass subscribers. The standard subscriptions sells for $20 per year, but you’ll need to the $50 Expansion option to access GoldenEye 007.

See more Mark your calendars: GoldenEye 007 is set to launch on @XboxGamePass on January 27th! The countdown begins now – only two days until you get to experience Dam with an Xbox controller for the first time. pic.twitter.com/MzLXJxV9BV — Rare Ltd. (@RareLtd) January 25, 2023

The original GoldenEye 007 released on Nintendo 64 in 1997, based on the 1995 film of the same name. The game took the online multiplayer deathmatch to new levels (on console at least) and quickly became a massive success with a cult-following for years to come (people are still playing and speed running the game to this day).

