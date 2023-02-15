Spigen’s Core Armor AirPods 3 Case hits one of its best prices ever today at just $10

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its Core Armor AirPods 3 Case from $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $20 and more recently sitting in the $13 range, this is the lowest price we have tracked on this style and the lowest price we can find. Designed specifically for Apple’s latest entry-level earbuds, this is a wireless charging-compatible option that also sports a cut out for a Lightning cable. The included carabiner clip is joined by a pairing button as well as the protective and fingerprint-free matte-black finish. Head below for more details.

If the design on the lead Spigen deal isn’t of interest, check out the elago Silicone Case for AirPods 3. This basic silicone option starts at $7 Prime shipped, but there are loads of color options going for the same $10 as the model above as well.

However if you or someone you know is upgrading to AirPods Pro 2 anytime soon, you’ll want to check out the deal we are still tracking on Spigen’s fabric-wrapped Urban Fit case as well as some of the latest releases below:

Spigen Core Armor AirPods 3 Case features:

Included key ring for easy portability and everyday carry…Supports the visibility of the power light for quick battery status updates…Stays clean and fingerprint-free with a matte-black finish…Soft silicone texture adds everyday comfort and grip…Precisely designed for the Airpods 3rd Generation Case Cover with Keychain.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!