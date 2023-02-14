Spigen’s fabric-wrapped Urban Fit AirPods Pro 2 case hits all-time low today at $21 (30% off)

Spigen fabric-wrapped Urban Fit AirPods Pro 2 case

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its fabric-wrapped Urban Fit AirPods Pro 2 case for $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $30, this one has rarely seen any price drops since it appeared in our launch coverage and is now at the lowest price we can find. The 30% price drop here today also marks a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring a “premium knit fabric” and PC microfiber lining, much like the previous-generation and quite popular model, it is designed to elevate the look of your AirPods Pro 2 case with a bit of a textile-inspired vibe that also keeps your Apple buds scratch-free. The usual wireless charging-compatible design is in place here as well as a new cutout for Apple’s lanyard connector. Head below for more details. 

If the fabric design isn’t working for you, something like this particularly affordable BRG silicone model might do the trick instead. This one delivers a simple rubberized sheath that will safeguard from scratches and support wireless charging without adding much bulk to the carry experience. You can also land one at $7 Prime shipped right now after clipping the on-page coupon

Check out this morning’s relatively rare price drop on AirPods Max if you’re looking for an over-ear upgrade, then dive into the latest AirPods Pro 2 accessories we have featured lately:

Spigen Urban Fit AirPods Pro 2 Case features:

  • Minimal look with a premium knit fabric and PC lining. Open and raise feature for easier access
  • Carabiner included for easy carry. Cutout on side for lanyard compatibility
  • Supports wireless charging with visible LED lights
  • Soft microfiber inside keeps case clean and scratch-free
  • Precisely Designed for Airpods Pro 2 Case Cover (2022)

