Tested: Coach wraps your AirPods Pro 2 in designer prints, but is it worth the price?

The latest Wrapped Coach AirPods Pro 2 case launched for the fist time at the end of last year and now it’s time to take a hands-on look. The brand’s folio-style iPhone 14 case was a surprising highlight among this year’s massive collection of Apple handset covers we tested out, the higher-end materials and detailed accents especially, so we thought we would see if the matching AirPods Pro 2 case hit the same highs. Head below for a detailed look at the latest Coach AirPods Pro 2 case as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys series.

Wrapped Coach AirPods Pro 2 Case

After making its first appearance at the tail end of the year in 2022, the latest in fashionable protection from Coach arrived with a familiar design. Covered in the brand’s signature canvas print and in both a classic tan colorway with reddish-brown accents or a black and dark gray variant, it brings the timeliness Coach vibe to your everyday carry. Delivering a slightly unique form-factor that looks something akin to a miniature vintage suitcase, it also sports a slightly thicker shell more than capable of safeguarding your precious Apple case for drops, bumps, and potential scratch situations.

Dangling off the side of the case, you’ll find “premium” hardware in the form of a sort of keychain-meets-hinged clip so it can be affixed to just about anything you might need it to. This is, however, in place of access to Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2 lanyard connector.

Cutouts along the bottom provide access to the charging port while leaving the speakers audible when sheathed. The case also allows wireless Qi-enabled charging power to come through.

The Coach Wrapped AirPods Pro (2nd gen) Case is available now in both of the aforementioned colorways at $44.99.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Two-piece construction delivers impact protection and scratch resistance

Dressed in premium Coach prints

Premium hardware to clip onto your belongings for easy access

Wireless charging compatible

9to5Toys’ Take

The look and fashionable print of the Coach AirPods Pro 2 case is certainly the highlight for me. It has that designer aesthetic to my eyes and this will likely be the reason most folks will drop some cash down for it. Whether to match your existing purse, wallet, card carrier, Coach iPhone 14, or otherwise, it definitely gives off that appeal – the sort of vintage travel case shape adds to this sentiment as well.

What Coach calls its “signature canvas” design, however, it really more like a tumbled plastic or rubber. It feels more like those TP leather treatments than any kind of canvas I know of, but that wording might just be referring to the legacy and heritage of the print itself. Nonetheless, there’s no canvas to be found here as far as I can tell.

As for overall functionality, everything works and fits as expected. The bottom half of the case fits snugly around the Apple charging case. The top half, much like many other brands I have tested out, doesn’t really stay in place without using the small sticky adhesive found on the inside of the Coach case. So if you’re not willing to use the adhesive, you might run into issues with the top half staying in place – nothing unexpected here for one of these cases that isn’t purely silicone, but something to keep in mind.

The Coach AirPods Pro 2 Case very much delivers on the designer look and appeal, but still costs a little bit more than I would like. There is a premium look here, but no real premium materials. Anything from Coach, for the most part, is expected to fetch somewhat of a premium at retail, but I would like to see this case come in at closer $30 as opposed to the $45 it costs right now. Deals on Coach gear are hard to come by as well. In the end, you will mostly likely have to love the look of the print to consider dropping the cash down for it.

