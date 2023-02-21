Sony unveils 10 new PS VR2 games ahead of tomorrow’s official launch

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesNewsSony
new PS VR2 games

Now less than 24 hours from the official launch of its next generation virtual reality gaming system, Sony has detailed ten new PS VR2 games. Just before launching its extensive VR2 FAQ and releasing the first official unboxing video, Sony took to its official PlayStation Blog to detail what we thought would essentially be the finalized launch window game lineup for the system. However, it now appears as though it wasn’t quite done yet with the announcement of ten new PS VR2 games this morning. Head below for more details. 

Ten new PS VR2 games announced

After confirming it was “tracking” more than 30 titles for the PS VR2 launch window last month, it looks like that number has just jumped to 40. Titles like Horizon Call of the Mountain, No Man’s Sky, and Resident Evil Village as well as free update for Gran Turismo 7 are confirmed alongside newer additions like Thumper, NFL Pro Era, Pavlov VR, Song in the Smoke: Rekindled, and Rez Infinite, among others. 

But Sony has now unveiled ten new PS VR2 games just this morning that “will be gracing our virtual reality visors in the near future.” These games, including titles like Unplugged: Air Guitar, Sushi Ben, Runner, Ragnarock, Gorn, and Another Fisherman’s Tale, do not have specific release dates just yet and are once again being left up in the air as “launch window” titles. 

You can get a brief synopses for each of the 10 new PS VR2 games on this page

Here’s the complete launch window game lineup as it officially exists right now including today’s new PS VR2 games:

  • After the Fall (Vertigo Games)
  • Altair Breaker (Thirdverse)
  • Before Your Eyes (Skybound Interactive, launch window)
  • Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder
  • Cities VR (Fast Travel Games) 
  • Cosmonious High (Owlchemy)
  • Creed Rise to Glory: Championship Edition (Survios, launch window)
  • The Dark Pictures: Switchback (Supermassive, launch window)
  • Demeo (Resolution Games)
  • Drums Rock (Garage 51)
  • Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate (MyDearest Inc., Perp Games)
  • Fantavision 202X (Cosmo Machia, Inc.)
  • Garden of the Sea (Neat Corporation) 
  • GORN (Devolver Digital, launch window)
  • Gran Turismo 7 (via free update to PS5 version of GT7)
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite, Guerrilla)
  • Job Simulator (Owlchemy) 
  • Jurassic World Aftermath (Coatsink)
  • Kayak VR: Mirage (Better Than Life)
  • Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! (Gemdrops, Inc.)
  • The Last Clockwinder (Pontoco/Cyan Worlds)
  • The Light Brigade (Funktronic Labs, purchase includes PS VR and PS VR2 versions) 
  • Moss 1 & 2 Remaster (Polyarc)
  • NFL Pro Era (StatusPro, Inc., free PS VR2 upgrade) 
  • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games, launch window)
  • Nock: Bow + Arrow Soccer (Normal VR LLC, launch window)
  • Pavlov VR (Vankrupt)
  • Pistol Whip (Cloudhead, free PS VR2 upgrade). 
  • Puzzling Places (Realities.io, free upgrade)
  • Ragnarock (WanadevStudio, launch window)
  • Resident Evil Village (Capcom, via free update to PS5 version of RE Village) 
  • Rez Infinite (Enhance)
  • RUNNER (Truant Pixel, LLC) 
  • Song in the Smoke (17 Bit)
  • STAR WARS: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge (ILMxLAB)
  • Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending (free PS VR2 upgrade)
  • Swordsman VR (Sinn Studio Inc., free PS VR2 upgrade until May 2023)
  • Synth Riders (Kluge Interactive, free PS VR2 upgrade) 
  • The Tale of Onogoro (Amata K.K)
  • Tentacular (Devolver)
  • Tetris Effect (Enhance)
  • Thumper (Drool LLC)
  • Townsmen VR (HandyGames)
  • Unplugged: Air Guitar (Vertigo Games)  
  • Vacation Simulator (Owlchemy) 
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution (Skydance, launch window)
  • What the Bat (Triband)
  • Zenith: The Last City (Ramen VR, free PS VR2 upgrade) 
  • Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded (XR Games) 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…
Sony

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

The North Face End of Season Sale takes 30% off over 30...
Twelve South intro new HiRise Pro stand for M2 MacBooks...
Drop a meross multi-color HomeKit smart lamp on your ni...
Smartphone Accessories: Momax iPhone 14 Pro Max MagSafe...
LEGO debuts new 300-piece Moving Truck set as latest gi...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: ATOM RPG, 7Da...
Get ready for spring watering with this 4-outlet hose s...
iOttie’s Easy One Touch 5 Cup Holder Mount hits $25 (...
Load more...
Show More Comments